The 10th edition of the Classique KR takes place on Saturday

MONTREAL – Kevin Raphael is hoping to light the lamp for the first time in five years at his hockey classic on Saturday.

**TICKETS: Classique KR**

“I’ve scored three goals in 10 years,” said the Quebec entertainer. “[...] If I score, it’s going to be the best and worst celebration of all time.”

There’s no time like the present for Raphael to put an end to his goal drought as he gets set to host the 10th edition of the Classique KR on August 9 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

While he hasn’t found the back of the net in a long time, Raphael – who has hosted the Canadiens annual season kickoff livestream on many occasions – has scored in a big way for the community. Since 2015, he has raised over $300,000 for Leucan and the CHU Sainte-Justine. This year, he’s teaming up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation for the first time.

“The Canadiens [Foundation] was a perfect fit for us, [...] and we have more and more Canadiens players participating as well,” said Raphael.

Among Habs players, fans can expect to see Alexandre Carrier, Jakub Dobes and newcomer Joe Veleno take to the ice, as well as the Laval Rocket’s Tobie Bisson. Emergency backup goaltender turned social media star Patrick Chevrefils will also be on hand. In total, the event will gather over 100 hockey players and local entertainers in Brossard for a great cause.

Here’s a look at the full schedule: