What we learned in The Rebuild S2 debut

MONTREAL –– The wait is finally over. Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens premieres Thursday, August 21, exclusively on Crave.

The two-part debut is set to launch on the streaming platform, taking fans behind the scenes from inside the dressing room to players’ homes, to a team trip to Mont-Tremblant and beyond.

Here are five storylines to watch for in the first two episodes of the new season:

BROTHERLY LOVE… ISH (EPISODE 1)

Lights, camera and... Florian Xhekaj unprepared for action. Big brother Arber welcomes us into their downtown apartment, where the siblings –– and roommates –– duel in a lighthearted game of billiards. Arber closes out the segment with bragging rights on the pool table. No surprise there, according to the Habs defenseman.

LIGHTS WILL GUIDE YOU HOME (EPISODE 1)

Join Juraj Slafkovsky in the passenger seat as he heads to the Bell Centre for the Canadiens’ 2024-25 home opener. Turns out the 21-year-old’s patience on the ice doesn’t translate behind the wheel –– especially when his teammates are in front of him.

JAKE’S CAFE (EPISODE 2)

Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki and David Savard walk to a local Buffalo coffee shop for their traditional pregame ritual, where they are greeted by fans seeking autographs, including one particularly disappointed fella who discovers Evans isn’t, in fact, “Mr. Hutson.”

22 TO 13: HONORING JOHNNY HOCKEY (EPISODE 2)

In the wake of the tragic and unexpected passing of Johnny Gaudreau, Cole Caufield makes the heartfelt decision to change his jersey number from 22 to 13, paying tribute to his close friend and childhood idol. The Canadiens’ executive team navigates the challenges that come with such a significant last-minute change, and Caufield reflects on the decision –– including signing 1,800 No. 22 jerseys to ease the transition.

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE (EPISODE 2)

Later in Episode 2, viewers are introduced to some of Lane Hutson’s family in a segment featuring the Calder Trophy winner. From a quick call with his dad, to a FaceTime with his youngest brother and an exclusive sit-down interview with his mom, we learn the Hutson family’s commitment and passion for hockey is just as strong as Lane’s.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens debut on Thursday, August 21 on Crave. Subsequent episodes of the six-part series release individually on Thursdays, with the season finale set for September 18.