Hutson settles in Montreal ahead of Prospect Showdown

American defenseman gets accustomed to new city, prepares for two-game exhibition series at the Bell Centre, September 14 and 15

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Montreal’s allure is real—but so are its challenges of settling in.

The city’s rich linguistic diversity makes the move to Montreal as unique as it is testing for newcomers—especially those from non-French-speaking countries. Add to that being a member of the Canadiens organization and the pressure amplifies. Representing the organization goes beyond hockey; it’s also about immersing in Montreal’s culture, becoming part of the community and connecting with a bilingual fanbase.

That, Lane Hutson understands and is starting to embrace as he adjusts to life in, not only a new city and province, but also a new country.

“Just knowing your way around the city plays a huge factor in your adjustment period. They’re two different things, but they all add up,” Hutson told the Canadiens content team. “Being familiar with the city of Montreal is definitely important for me, and I’m still learning more about it.”

Although his arrival with the Canadiens came in the final chapter of the 2023-24 campaign, Hutson’s story in Montreal was just beginning. He and his parents, who were in town for the 20-year-old’s Bell Centre debut, stayed for a few days after the season ended, toured downtown and took in the city’s offerings.

It doesn’t sound like much, but the reality is, Hutson didn’t need to do much. For him, it was more about getting to know his surroundings and finding comfort in a new environment.

And when August came, he saw it as another opportunity to do just that. Only this time, at the rink.

“I think just being around a bunch of talented players,” the Michigan-native-turned-Illinoian said of his decision to arrive in Brossard well before the season’s start.

“It’s competitive throughout [our organization], and everyone’s fighting for a job. You always want to be ready for when training camp rolls around.”

To further prepare for his rookie season in the pros, the two-time Hobey Baker nominee says he spent the summer working out with his brothers and father, focusing on improving all aspects of his game.

“Playing those two games [last season] was obviously a really fun experience, but it definitely made me realize how much faster and stronger I need to be,” Hutson noted. “Every summer you just try to get a bit better at everything, not just one single thing.”

The 5-foot-9, 158-pound defenseman is now focused on putting that work into action, and he’ll do so for the first time at the Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre on September 14 and 15.

“I haven’t really played with Logan Mailloux or David Reinbacher, so I’m excited to see what those guys can do and hopefully play with them a bit, too,” explained the blue-liner.

Though Hutson has yet to share the ice with Reinbacher for any meaningful action, he and Mailloux have recently grown acquainted. Not only did the pair of youngsters represent the Canadiens at this year’s NHLPA Rookie Showcase, but Hutson was also in the lineup for Mailloux’s NHL debut on April 16—a game that will longtime be engrained in their respective memory banks.

“The Bell Centre is a pretty special place,” Hutson said. “It’s not often that a team’s out of the playoffs, it’s Game 82, and the fans still show [up]. That was really special.”

The duo got an early taste of what it means to wear the Canadiens crest then, and this weekend they’ll experience it once more when the puck drops for the two-game exhibition series against the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects.

