Hutson settles in Montreal ahead of Prospect Showdown

MONTREAL – Montreal’s allure is real—but so are its challenges of settling in.

The city’s rich linguistic diversity makes the move to Montreal as unique as it is testing for newcomers—especially those from non-French-speaking countries. Add to that being a member of the Canadiens organization and the pressure amplifies. Representing the organization goes beyond hockey; it’s also about immersing in Montreal’s culture, becoming part of the community and connecting with a bilingual fanbase.

That, Lane Hutson understands and is starting to embrace as he adjusts to life in, not only a new city and province, but also a new country.

“Just knowing your way around the city plays a huge factor in your adjustment period. They’re two different things, but they all add up,” Hutson told the Canadiens content team. “Being familiar with the city of Montreal is definitely important for me, and I’m still learning more about it.”

Although his arrival with the Canadiens came in the final chapter of the 2023-24 campaign, Hutson’s story in Montreal was just beginning. He and his parents, who were in town for the 20-year-old’s Bell Centre debut, stayed for a few days after the season ended, toured downtown and took in the city’s offerings.

It doesn’t sound like much, but the reality is, Hutson didn’t need to do much. For him, it was more about getting to know his surroundings and finding comfort in a new environment.