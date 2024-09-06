Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday the roster for the team’s 2024 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 11 with medical and fitness testing at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. The Habs hopefuls will face the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in a pair of games as part of the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA and in collaboration with Voisin on September 14 and 15 at 1:00 p.m. The camp wraps up on September 17.

The roster consists of 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Fourteen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including two that were selected by Montreal at the 2024 NHL Draft. Of the 23 participants, eight were invited on a tryout basis.

Montreal Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp roster (click here to view a PDF version):

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Justin Larose, Filip Mesar, Israel Mianscum, Logan Nijhoff, Maxime Pellerin, Charles Savoie, Tyler Thorpe, Luke Tuch, Florian Xhekaj

Defensemen

Emanuelson Charbonneau, Adam Engström, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Simon Motew, Owen Protz, David Reinbacher

Goaltenders

Quentin Miller, Samuel Richard