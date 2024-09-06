Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster

The list of 23 prospects includes Owen Beck, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher

1920x1080_4110 media Recrue_EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday the roster for the team’s 2024 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 11 with medical and fitness testing at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. The Habs hopefuls will face the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects in a pair of games as part of the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA and in collaboration with Voisin on September 14 and 15 at 1:00 p.m. The camp wraps up on September 17.

The roster consists of 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Fourteen players participating in the camp were drafted by the Canadiens, including two that were selected by Montreal at the 2024 NHL Draft. Of the 23 participants, eight were invited on a tryout basis.

Montreal Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp roster (click here to view a PDF version):

Forwards

Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Justin Larose, Filip Mesar, Israel Mianscum, Logan Nijhoff, Maxime Pellerin, Charles Savoie, Tyler Thorpe, Luke Tuch, Florian Xhekaj

Defensemen

Emanuelson Charbonneau, Adam Engström, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Simon Motew, Owen Protz, David Reinbacher

Goaltenders

Quentin Miller, Samuel Richard

Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent and his coaching staff composed of Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière and Marco Marciano will lead on-ice practices, games, and evaluations at camp.

Schedule for the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA and in collaboration with Voisin:

Saturday, September 14

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens @ 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre

TICKETS: Toronto prospects vs. Habs prospects

Sunday, September 15

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens @ 1:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre

TICKETS: Toronto prospects vs. Habs prospects

