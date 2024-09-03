Five players to watch: Prospect Showdown

Spoiler alert: There are more than five

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Narrowing this list to five players was no easy task.

TICKETS: 2024 Prospect Showdown

That alone speaks volumes about the depth of the Canadiens' prospect pool, loaded with talent and skill. Montreal’s pipeline boasts a healthy mix of forwards, defensemen, and goalies, some of whom will be at Pascal Vincent’s disposal for the Prospect Showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs hopefuls at the Bell Centre on Sept. 14 and 15.

Here are some marquee names to watch for:

As of September 3, the Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp roster has yet to be announced. The names included below are based off presumption and eligibility.

Lane Hutson – Defenseman
Drafted 62nd overall by Montreal in 2022

Lane Hutson alone is worth the price of admission. The 20-year-old capped his record-breaking collegiate career with 97 points in 77 games at Boston University before signing with the Canadiens. Hutson finished last season on Montreal’s blue line, collecting a pair of assists in his first two NHL games. He’ll likely be one to watch during the two-game series.

Owen Beck – Center
Drafted 33rd overall by Montreal in 2022

We could list all of Owen Beck’s accomplishments since being drafted by the Canadiens two summers ago, but we’re afraid we’d be here all day. The Peterborough, ON native has been a winner at every level, from World Juniors to the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup. Now, as Beck, 20, transitions to the professional ranks, the only question left is whether he’ll start the season in Laval or make the leap straight to Montreal.

Logan Mailloux – Defenseman
Drafted 31st overall by Montreal in 2021

Logan Mailloux, who hails from Belle River, ON, stormed onto the professional scene last season, setting a Laval Rocket franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a single season and earning AHL All-Star honors. With 47 points in 72 games during his debut season for the Canadiens’ minor-league affiliate, the towering 21-year-old blue-liner earned a well-deserved call-up for Montreal’s season finale, where he tallied his first career NHL point in 21:14 of ice time.

Florian Xhekaj – Left Wing
Drafted 101st overall by Montreal in 2023

Florian Xhekaj, 20, knows the importance of Rookie Camp all too well. The Hamilton, ON native watched his brother, Arber, emerge two seasons ago and earn a spot on the Canadiens’ season-opening 23-man roster. Now, Florian––who boosted his offensive production by 160% last season––aims to follow in his brother’s footsteps. The weekend series against the Leafs might only be exhibition games, but don’t tell the hard-nosed winger that!

David Reinbacher – Defenseman
Drafted 5th overall by Montreal in 2023

Habs fans got a glimpse of Reinbacher’s potential at the end of last season after making the transition from Europe to North America. The product of Hohenems, AUT posted an impressive five points in his 11-game stint. Despite the logjam of defensemen on Montreal’s depth chart, the 19-year-old hasn’t shied away from expressing his desire to see NHL action this season.

Honorable mentions

The Montreal faithful could get their first look at Adam Engstrom on North American ice since signing his entry-level contract in May. Meanwhile, Filip Mesar has his eyes set on a breakout season as he makes the jump to the professional ranks.

For some players, Rookie Camp is about making a good first impression; for others, it’s about seizing a second or third chance. Regardless, almost every year, at least one player makes it deep into training camp, or even secures a spot on the team. Last season, it was Emil Heineman. The year before, it was Xhekaj, but also Beck, who was one of the Canadiens’ last cuts. So, who might it be this season?

Find out when the journey starts on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Bell Centre. Tickets start at just $10! Get yours while supplies last.

