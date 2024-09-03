Five players to watch: Prospect Showdown

MONTREAL – Narrowing this list to five players was no easy task.

That alone speaks volumes about the depth of the Canadiens' prospect pool, loaded with talent and skill. Montreal’s pipeline boasts a healthy mix of forwards, defensemen, and goalies, some of whom will be at Pascal Vincent’s disposal for the Prospect Showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs hopefuls at the Bell Centre on Sept. 14 and 15.

Here are some marquee names to watch for:

As of September 3, the Canadiens 2024 Rookie Camp roster has yet to be announced. The names included below are based off presumption and eligibility.