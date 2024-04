Primeau was not in goal against the Panthers, however. Those duties were assigned to Samuel Montembeault on Tuesday, and he made 37 saves in the win.

Captain Nick Suzuki scored his 31st and 32nd goals of the season, the latter of which came on the power play. The former, meanwhile, propelled him to the 70-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career. This was also Suzuki’s fourth multi-goal night of the season, and he padded his team lead in power play goals with his 11th of the campaign.

