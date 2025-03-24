The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on April 3

Major annual fundraising event supports the efforts of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec

FCPE-Radioteledon-Communique-1920x1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 16th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in partnership with rights holders 98,5 FM, RDS and TSN 690, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. Presented in collaboration with Bell Media, the event aims to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec.

Fans can support the cause right now by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com. Any donation of $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo as a token of appreciation. Additionally, supporters who donate before midnight on April 7 will be automatically entered into a draw for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the destination of their choice served by Air Canada, valued at $12,000.

Fans can also contribute to the RadioTéléDON via text message by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time $10 donation. Those looking to further support the Foundation’s mission can take part in the online 50/50 raffles available at every Canadiens home game at 5050.canadiens.com. To help raise additional funds, mystery sticks used by players during the 2024-25 season are available for purchase exclusively on Tricolore Sports’ online store, with 25% of proceeds going to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. Finally, in the days leading up to the RadioTéléDON, the Foundation will launch a special auction featuring exclusive packages including players’ favorite items.

Proceeds from the 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON will directly support the expansion and impact of the Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program across Quebec. A portion of the funds will help finance the construction of the next outdoor refrigerated rink in Sorel-Tracy, while another will be dedicated to activating the 15 existing multisport rinks across the province. Thanks to the generosity of fans, thousands of children will gain access to introductory ball hockey, ice skating, and other sports programs and outdoor activities, promoting their well-being, personal development, and healthy lifestyle habits.

Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute over $2 million across the province to get youth from underprivileged backgrounds active. A record amount of $224,468 was raised during the last edition of this annual event, in March 2023. Follow the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, or use the #oneGOALtoASSIST hashtag to learn more about the numerous organizations and programs that are supported.

HOW TO DONATE

ONLINE
BY TEXT MESSAGE
Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $10 donation

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

  • Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Patrik Laine
  • Donate $100 and receive official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine
  • Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Lane Hutson, as well as official photos of Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation
The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $48.8 million in the community with its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program and donations to more than 900 charitable endeavors working for the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

