The 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on April 3

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 16th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in partnership with rights holders 98,5 FM, RDS and TSN 690, as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. Presented in collaboration with Bell Media, the event aims to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec.

Fans can support the cause right now by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com. Any donation of $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo as a token of appreciation. Additionally, supporters who donate before midnight on April 7 will be automatically entered into a draw for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the destination of their choice served by Air Canada, valued at $12,000.

Fans can also contribute to the RadioTéléDON via text message by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time $10 donation. Those looking to further support the Foundation’s mission can take part in the online 50/50 raffles available at every Canadiens home game at 5050.canadiens.com. To help raise additional funds, mystery sticks used by players during the 2024-25 season are available for purchase exclusively on Tricolore Sports’ online store, with 25% of proceeds going to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. Finally, in the days leading up to the RadioTéléDON, the Foundation will launch a special auction featuring exclusive packages including players’ favorite items.

Proceeds from the 16th edition of the RadioTéléDON will directly support the expansion and impact of the Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program across Quebec. A portion of the funds will help finance the construction of the next outdoor refrigerated rink in Sorel-Tracy, while another will be dedicated to activating the 15 existing multisport rinks across the province. Thanks to the generosity of fans, thousands of children will gain access to introductory ball hockey, ice skating, and other sports programs and outdoor activities, promoting their well-being, personal development, and healthy lifestyle habits.

Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute over $2 million across the province to get youth from underprivileged backgrounds active. A record amount of $224,468 was raised during the last edition of this annual event, in March 2023. Follow the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, or use the #oneGOALtoASSIST hashtag to learn more about the numerous organizations and programs that are supported.