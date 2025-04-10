Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj and forward Joshua Roy also participated in line drills.

Emil Heineman, sidelined for the past two games due to injury, skated alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia. He rotated in with Michael Pezzetta, who has been filling in during his absence.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as the team’s starter tomorrow night.

The Canadiens head to Ottawa following Thursday’s practice for a date with the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.