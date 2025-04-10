Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

Canadiens practice at the Bell Centre ahead of departure for Ottawa on Thursday

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Here’s how the Habs lined up:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

92 Laine

15 Newhook

91 Kapanen

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

55 Pezzetta / 51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

47 Struble

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj and forward Joshua Roy also participated in line drills.

Emil Heineman, sidelined for the past two games due to injury, skated alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia. He rotated in with Michael Pezzetta, who has been filling in during his absence.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as the team’s starter tomorrow night.

The Canadiens head to Ottawa following Thursday’s practice for a date with the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.

