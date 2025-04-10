Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Canadiens practice at the Bell Centre ahead of departure for Ottawa on Thursday
MONTREAL – The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s how the Habs lined up:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
92 Laine
15 Newhook
91 Kapanen
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
55 Pezzetta / 51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
45 Carrier
21 Guhle
48 Hutson
47 Struble
58 Savard
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Defenseman Arber Xhekaj and forward Joshua Roy also participated in line drills.
Emil Heineman, sidelined for the past two games due to injury, skated alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia. He rotated in with Michael Pezzetta, who has been filling in during his absence.
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Samuel Montembeault as the team’s starter tomorrow night.
The Canadiens head to Ottawa following Thursday’s practice for a date with the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.