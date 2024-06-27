Canadiens renew rivalry with Maple Leafs in “Prospect Showdown” presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced today plans to host a pair of games at the Bell Centre pitting the organization’s top young talent against that within the Toronto Maple Leafs system. Entitled the “Prospect Showdown,” the games are presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin and will be held on the weekend of September 14 and 15, 2024.

Notable names from within the Canadiens’ organization eligible to participate include 2021 first-round selection Logan Mailloux, 2022 first-round selection Filip Mesar, 2022 second-round selections Owen Beck and Lane Hutson, 2022 third-round selection Adam Engstrom, 2023 first-round and fifth overall selection David Reinbacher, and 2023 fourth-round selection and Montreal native Quentin Miller. The club’s first-round, fifth overall selection from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, who will be announced tomorrow night in Las Vegas, is also expected to play.

“We’re fortunate to have many exciting young players in our system, and we expect it to be a special treat for fans to see them showcased in what should be a fast-paced, entertaining set of games in September,” said Montreal Canadiens Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton. “While several of the names we look forward to seeing have already debuted at the NHL level, any number of others can be anticipated to follow in their footsteps over the course of the coming seasons. That we get to see their skills put to the test against the best emerging talent from our Original Six rival in Toronto will only be an added bonus.” Both games are open to the public and will have 1:00 p.m. start times. Ticket prices will range from $10 to $15 and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and La Tablée des Chefs. Fans will also have the chance to win special ticket packages to both games beginning in August via a contest held at participating IGA locations.

"Once again IGA and its merchant network are proud to be associated with the first large-scale event at the Bell Centre marking the start of a new Montreal Canadiens season,” said Jean-François Couture, Vice-President of Marketing, Sobeys Quebec. "The 'Prospect Showdown' provides families with an affordable way to see some of the most exciting young players within the organization and a direct means of contributing to the community as the game benefits will go to two deserving charities.“

For more details on the Prospect Showdown and to register for exclusive pre-sale information, fans are invited to sign up for the Canadiens’ ticket priority email list.