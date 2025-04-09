DET@MTL: Game recap

Anderson scores game-winning goal against Detroit

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Habs score four unanswered goals and surge past the Red Wings for their sixth win in a row on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

With the victory, the Canadiens now have 87 points in 78 games and continue to strengthen their hold on the second Wild Card spot and distance themselves from the competition with an eight-point cushion. The New York Rangers and Detroit both have 79 points in 77 games.

Quick hits

  • Cole Caufield scored his 37th goal of the season and is only three away from reaching 40 goals for the first time in his career.
  • With an assist on Caufield’s game-tying tally in the second period, Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to six games (5G, 6A). With 85 points this season, the Habs captain is the first skater in franchise history with that many points in a season since Vincent Damphousse and Pierre Turgeon in 1995-96. (source: NHL PR)
  • Mike Matheson likewise earned a helper on the goal and registered his 30th point of the campaign. The veteran defenseman has put up 30 points or more in four consecutive seasons since 2021-22. He was also the most used player on the ice, logging 25:40.
  • Brendan Gallagher’s empty-net goal was his 239th-career marker. He is now tied with Bob Gainey for 15th all-time in goals scored as a Hab.

Roster 

David Savard returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game, meaning Arber Xhekaj was made a healthy scratch.

Samuel Montembeault was stellar between the pipes, turning away 35 of the 36 shots he faced tonight for his fifth win in a row. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P2 16:29 1-[1] Caufield (Matheson, Suzuki)

DET@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Cam Talbot

P3 10:48 1-[2] Anderson (Dvorak, Gallagher)

DET@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Cam Talbot

P3 18:54 1-[3] Gallagher (Anderson) - EN

DET@MTL: Gallagher scores empty-net goal

P3 19:07 1-[4] Suzuki (Evans, Carrier) - EN

DET@MTL: Suzuki scores empty-net goal

Detroit goals

P1 09:54 [1]-0 Larkin (Kane, Seider)

What’s next

The Canadiens will hit the road for the last time this season with back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday and Saturday, respectively. For tickets to the next home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, click here.

