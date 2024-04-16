DET@MTL: What you need to know

The Canadiens are playing their final game of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday

20240416-skip-cms-en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – After facing the Red Wings in Detroit the night before, the Habs will close out their 2023-24 season at the Bell Centre with a rematch against their Original Six rivals in the second game of a home-and-home back-to-back on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens fell in the first game of their back-to-back on Monday night, losing 5-4 in overtime to a Red Wings team fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Montreal scored four of the game’s first five goals before Detroit started mounting its comeback late in the second period. Brendan Gallagher led the way for the Habs with a two-goal night, while Justin Barron and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard also lit the lamp for the visitors. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves.

Recap: Canadiens at Red Wings 4.15.24

2. The Canadiens’ season might be coming to a close, but for Lane Hutson, the team’s last road game gave him the opportunity to make his NHL debut. Hutson played his first career game with the Canadiens on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena on a pairing with David Savard. The Habs’ recent addition recorded his first career point with an assist on Gallagher’s opening goal, while also registering 21:54 of ice time and one shot on goal.

Remember that the young Boston University product joined the team on Sunday in Detroit after signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the organization on Friday. Also of note, the Canadiens called up fellow defenseman Logan Mailloux from the AHL’s Laval Rocket following Monday’s game. With no morning skate for Montreal, we’ll have to wait for Martin St-Louis' pregame presser to find out if either Hutson or Mailloux gets to make his Bell Centre debut and/or to learn of any other lineup changes.  The coach’s media availability will be streamed live on the Canadiens’ X, YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

3. As mentioned above, the Red Wings are in a battle for the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference, and it’s a tight one. The Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers are all vying for that same playoff spot and Detroit likely will need two points in the standings to keep its playoff hopes alive.

This is the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, and the Habs have a 1-0-2 record against the Wings heading into Tuesday’s contest. Lucas Raymond leads Detroit with 71 points, while Dylan Larkin is the team’s No. 1 goal-scorer with 33.

4. Each year, the last game of the season is celebrated as Fan Appreciation Night. The evening is dedicated to YOU, as it’s the chance for the Canadiens to say thank you to their fans for their unwavering support once again this year. Lots of prizes will be handed out, including a scratch card (guaranteed win!) for all fans in attendance. They’ll get to enjoy prizes ranging from discounts to items designed or used by players on the team. The evening will finish with the Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony presented by RBC, where lucky fans will get jerseys of their favorite players handed to them directly by the guys on the ice following the game.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. To see your favorite players in action in person one more time this season, click here for tickets to the game.

News Feed

Two-year, entry-level contract for Luke Tuch

David Savard wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

MTL@DET: Game recap

CH Weekly: April 15 to 21

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 15

Guillaume Laporte : “It was an honor”

MTL@DET: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Three-year, entry-level contract for Lane Hutson

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Apr. 12

MTL@NYI: Game recap

Catching up with... Florian Xhekaj

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

The emergence of Slaf

PHI@MTL: Game recap