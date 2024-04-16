DET@MTL: What you need to know

Remember that the young Boston University product joined the team on Sunday in Detroit after signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the organization on Friday. Also of note, the Canadiens called up fellow defenseman Logan Mailloux from the AHL’s Laval Rocket following Monday’s game. With no morning skate for Montreal, we’ll have to wait for Martin St-Louis' pregame presser to find out if either Hutson or Mailloux gets to make his Bell Centre debut and/or to learn of any other lineup changes. The coach’s media availability will be streamed live on the Canadiens’ X, YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

3. As mentioned above, the Red Wings are in a battle for the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference, and it’s a tight one. The Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers are all vying for that same playoff spot and Detroit likely will need two points in the standings to keep its playoff hopes alive.

This is the fourth and final game between the two teams this season, and the Habs have a 1-0-2 record against the Wings heading into Tuesday’s contest. Lucas Raymond leads Detroit with 71 points, while Dylan Larkin is the team’s No. 1 goal-scorer with 33.

4. Each year, the last game of the season is celebrated as Fan Appreciation Night. The evening is dedicated to YOU, as it’s the chance for the Canadiens to say thank you to their fans for their unwavering support once again this year. Lots of prizes will be handed out, including a scratch card (guaranteed win!) for all fans in attendance. They’ll get to enjoy prizes ranging from discounts to items designed or used by players on the team. The evening will finish with the Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony presented by RBC, where lucky fans will get jerseys of their favorite players handed to them directly by the guys on the ice following the game.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on TSN2 or RDS on television, or on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. To see your favorite players in action in person one more time this season, click here for tickets to the game.