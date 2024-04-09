Fan Appreciation week is back

The Canadiens are saying ‘thank you’ with daily prizes from Apr. 9 to 16

3312_FanApp_10_Article_EN 1
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – NHL Awards season isn’t until late June, but the Canadiens are already doling out prizes to the League’s best fans.

Every April, in the run-up to the final regular season home game, the Habs host Fan Appreciation Week in celebration of the club’s unmatched supporters.

Of course, the Canadiens’ fan base extends well past the Island of Montreal, and as such, surprises are in store both at the Bell Centre and beyond.

Here’s a list of the daily prizes that will be drawn among fans online, plus how to enter for each one:

ONLINE PRIZING

DATE

PRIZE

HOW TO ENTER

Tues., Apr. 9

A VIP experience for the game on Apr. 16, courtesy of Bell

Follow the Canadiens on X, Facebook, and Instagram Story and keep an eye out for a post on this date with instructions on how to enter

Wed., Apr. 10

A $250 gift card to spend at Tricolore Sports, courtesy of Voisin

Text TS-FAN to 1-1909 to enter

Thurs., Apr. 11

25,000 Aeroplan points (a $750 value), courtesy of Aeroplan

Log in to the Club 1909 portal and follow the instructions on how to enter

Fri., Apr. 12

A $250 gift card to spend at St-Hubert, courtesy of St-Hubert

Follow the Canadiens on X, Facebook, and Instagram Story and keep an eye out for a post on this date with instructions on how to enter

Sat., Apr. 13

Two Mitchell & Ness x Molson windbreakers, courtesy of Molson

Log in to the Club 1909 portal and follow the instructions on how to enter

Sun., Apr. 14

An Under Armour SlipSpeed prize pack, courtesy of Under Armour

Follow Tricolore Sports on Instagram and keep an eye out for a post on this date with instructions on how to enter

Mon., Apr. 15

An air fryer plus free fries for a year, courtesy of Cavendish

Log in to the Club 1909 portal and follow the instructions on how to enter

Tues., Apr. 16

A pair of round-trip economy class tickets to a North American destination of choice, courtesy of Air Canada

Follow the Canadiens on X, Facebook, and Instagram Story and keep an eye out for a post on this date with instructions on how to enter

Note that some contests require a Club 1909 account to enter, which can be created for free by visiting club1909.com. For contests happening on Canadiens social, one prize will be drawn among participating users across all platforms, so follow the team and look out for posts with instructions to enter on X, Facebook, and Instagram Story for increased odds of winning!

TICKETS: DETROIT VS. MONTREAL 🎟

All fans attending the Apr. 16 game meanwhile are already winners. Guaranteed-win scratch cards will be distributed inside the arena upon entry, and hidden behind each card’s coating are prizes ranging from discount codes to team apparel.

GUARANTEED-WIN SCRATCH CARD PRIZING

QUANTITY

PRIZE

1

A game-used stick

3

50% off at Tricolore Sports

20

5,000 Aeroplan points

96

A player-designed cap

200

15% off a Canine Hockey Club dog club kit

200

25% off at Tricolore Sports

350

15% off at Tricolore Sports

500

1,000 Club 1909 points

650

10% off at Tricolore Sports

2,250

$5 off a grocery order at voila.ca

2,250

25% off at underarmour.ca

2,250

4 free cheese sticks with an online order at st-hubert.com (conditions apply)

2,250

$2 off a Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp product

2,250

A Bell x Canadiens lanyard

2,250

A Molson x Canadiens pennant

4,480

15% off an Air Canada flight (conditions apply)

Finally, once the puck drops fans will want to pay close attention to the central scoreboard and stay in their seats until the final buzzer. Lucky seat numbers will be announced in-arena throughout the game, giving several opportune ticketholders access to the traditional Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony on the ice postgame, as well as other prizes.

APR. 16 IN-GAME PRIZING

20,000 Aeroplan points (a $600 value), courtesy of Aeroplan

A $500 Air Canada gift card (conditions apply), courtesy of Air Canada

A team-signed home helmet, courtesy of Bell

An air fryer, free fries for a year, plus a signed Nick Suzuki jersey, courtesy of Cavendish

A $500 IGA gift card, courtesy of IGA

A Molson beer fridge, courtesy of Molson

A $500 St-Hubert gift card, courtesy of St-Hubert

An Under Armour Unstoppable prize pack, courtesy of Under Armour

Access to the ice postgame and the jersey off a player’s back, courtesy of RBC

All that to say: thank you fans for the incredible support all season long!

News Feed

Three-year, entry-level contract for Florian Xhekaj

Updates from optional morning skate - Apr. 9

Xhekaj to have surgery, out for season

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: April 2 to 7 

Canadiens’ bests and records eclipsed this season

MTL@NYR: Game recap

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 6

Justin Barron recalled from Laval on emergency basis

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Joel Armia selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Thursday’s pre- and postgame concerts canceled

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 4

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Apr. 3