Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

MONTREAL – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November.

Caufield was selected first star of the game twice (Nov. 9 in Detroit and Nov. 24 in San Jose) and second star of the game once (Nov. 29 in Columbus). In 14 games in November, the left winger scored three goals and added six assists to his tally, while leading the team with 47 shots on goal.

On Nov. 9 in Detroit, Caufield scored his sixth career overtime goal in his 130th game, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. The 22-year-old American now leads the league with three overtime goals this season. Caufield also collected his 100th NHL point with an assist on Nov. 24 in San Jose.

A ceremony honoring the November Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Monday’s game against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.