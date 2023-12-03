Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

The forward registered nine points during the month

3238-01_coupeMolson_Caufield_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November.

Caufield was selected first star of the game twice (Nov. 9 in Detroit and Nov. 24 in San Jose) and second star of the game once (Nov. 29 in Columbus). In 14 games in November, the left winger scored three goals and added six assists to his tally, while leading the team with 47 shots on goal.

On Nov. 9 in Detroit, Caufield scored his sixth career overtime goal in his 130th game, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. The 22-year-old American now leads the league with three overtime goals this season. Caufield also collected his 100th NHL point with an assist on Nov. 24 in San Jose.

A ceremony honoring the November Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Monday’s game against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.

News Feed

DET@MTL: Game recap

DET@MTL: Game recap
Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal
Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks
Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2
DET@MTL: What you need to know

DET@MTL: What you need to know
Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket
Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault
FLA@MTL: Game recap

FLA@MTL: Game recap
METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement

METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement
FLA@MTL: What you need to know

FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MTL@CBJ: Game recap

MTL@CBJ: Game recap
Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party

Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 
My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
Updates from practice - Nov. 28

Updates from practice - Nov. 28
CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2

CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2
Updates from practice – Nov. 27

Updates from practice – Nov. 27
MTL@LAK: Game recap

MTL@LAK: Game recap