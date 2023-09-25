CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return to center stage at the Bell Centre.

Here are all the ways for fans to connect to the team this week:

1, 2, 3…4 PRESEASON GAMES!

A more than five-month Habs hockey hiatus comes to an end on Monday as the team officially opens their 2023-24 preseason with four home games this week.

Monday, Sept 25: New Jersey @ Montreal

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Ottawa @ Montreal

Friday, Sept 29: Toronto @ Montreal

Saturday, Sept 30: Toronto @ Montreal

Quick hits

Each of this week’s four contests are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

All games will be broadcast in French on RDS; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday’s outings will be shown in English on TSN.

Follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook to see which players will be in uniform when the lineups drop on game day.

TRAINING CAMP ROLLS ON

Sixty-eight players remain at the Canadiens 2023 Training Camp presented by RBC as of Sept. 25. The camp began last week with 72 players.

Quick hits

Last week, the team provided injury updates on Christian Dvorak and Chris Wideman.

Roster moves were announced on Sunday following the team’s annual Red vs. White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Florian Xhekaj, Cedrick Guindon, Quentin Miller and Jan Spunar were assigned to their respective junior teams.

Keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts and website to stay up to date with the latest transactions.

THE 5 À 6 IS BACK!

Starting at 5:00 p.m., take advantage of our $6 specials at the M2 Marché MTL and the quick-served restaurant counters located at sections 101 and 102. Arrive early via the CIBC VIP entrance on Place des Canadiens or by the M2 Marché MTL. Starting at 5:30 p.m., our offering is extended throughout the entire Bell Centre!

Please note the offer applies to a limited selection of products only available at designated counters. Taxes are not included.

NEW 50/50 FORMAT DEBUTS

Habs newcomers won’t be the only ones making their Bell Centre debuts throughout the preseason. A new 50/50 format is being introduced as of Monday with prizes to be drawn during each of the Canadiens six preseason games leading up to the home opener on Oct. 14.

Quick hits

An early bird prize will be up for grabs for each game – home and away.

One 50/50 ticket will be eligible for all remaining draws until Oct. 14.

The jackpot will not be split at each preseason game, instead being pooled into a mega jackpot that will be drawn on Oct. 14 among all tickets purchased.

For more information, the list of prizes, and to buy tickets, (18+ only) visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

ICYMI

Paul Byron officially announced his retirement from professional hockey last week after 12 NHL seasons.