CGY@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – It’s Family Week at the Bell Centre, presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega, starting with a matchup between the Canadiens and Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Family Week at the Bell Centre opens with an all-Canadian matchup between the Habs and Flames
WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega
Young fans take over the Bell Centre this week as part of Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega!
TEAM COMPARISONS
Home at last. The Canadiens return to the Bell Centre following a seven-game road trip that began December 20 in Pittsburgh and concluded January 4 in Dallas, with the holiday break in between. Calling it a successful stretch may be an understatement. Montreal went 4-1-2 away from home, capped by a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Now back in familiar surroundings, the Canadiens will look to carry that momentum forward after a challenging finish to 2025 on home ice. The new year provides a fresh start — and with the push toward the Olympic break underway, it’s an opportunity the Habs are eager to seize.
Calgary, meanwhile, arrives in Montreal searching for traction of its own. After an 8-13-4 start through October and November, the Flames stabilized in December with a 9-4-0 record that revived their season. Despite sitting third-to-last in the NHL, they enter Wednesday’s game just five points out of a playoff spot as they open a five-game Eastern road trip. The calendar flip to 2026 has been less kind, however, with back-to-back losses slowing their momentum. In their first road game of the new year, Ryan Huska’s club will look to reset at the Bell Centre.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 22 @ CGY: 2-1 (OT) MTL
Jan. 7 vs. CGY:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Juraj Slafkovsky is coming off an outstanding road trip for the Canadiens, leading the team with 11 points in seven games, highlighted by five multi-point performances.
Flames captain Mikael Backlund, meanwhile, recently wrapped up a seven-game point streak in which he recorded 10 points and posted a +8 rating. He leads the team at +17 on the season.
BY THE NUMBERS: FLAMES-HABS
Here’s how the Flames and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
