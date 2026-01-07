CGY@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega

Young fans take over the Bell Centre this week as part of Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega! Here's what's in store at the arena:

A Canadiens Fan Club member will help Habs public address announcer Michel Lacroix present the starting lineup;

Special “claymation” versions of Habs players will be featured throughout the game presentation;

Three lucky families will participate in an on-ice version of a popular party game at intermission;

A special weekday appearance by unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL!;

A chocolate fountain and fruit bowl concession option will be available in Section 112.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Home at last. The Canadiens return to the Bell Centre following a seven-game road trip that began December 20 in Pittsburgh and concluded January 4 in Dallas, with the holiday break in between. Calling it a successful stretch may be an understatement. Montreal went 4-1-2 away from home, capped by a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Now back in familiar surroundings, the Canadiens will look to carry that momentum forward after a challenging finish to 2025 on home ice. The new year provides a fresh start — and with the push toward the Olympic break underway, it’s an opportunity the Habs are eager to seize.

Calgary, meanwhile, arrives in Montreal searching for traction of its own. After an 8-13-4 start through October and November, the Flames stabilized in December with a 9-4-0 record that revived their season. Despite sitting third-to-last in the NHL, they enter Wednesday’s game just five points out of a playoff spot as they open a five-game Eastern road trip. The calendar flip to 2026 has been less kind, however, with back-to-back losses slowing their momentum. In their first road game of the new year, Ryan Huska’s club will look to reset at the Bell Centre.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 22 @ CGY: 2-1 (OT) MTL

Jan. 7 vs. CGY:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Juraj Slafkovsky is coming off an outstanding road trip for the Canadiens, leading the team with 11 points in seven games, highlighted by five multi-point performances.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund, meanwhile, recently wrapped up a seven-game point streak in which he recorded 10 points and posted a +8 rating. He leads the team at +17 on the season.

BY THE NUMBERS: FLAMES-HABS

Here’s how the Flames and Canadiens match up by the numbers: