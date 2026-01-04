MTL@DAL: What you need to know

DALLAS – The Habs will look to close out their road trip in style against the high-powered Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens close out back-to-back, five-game holiday road trip against the Stars
DALLAS – The Habs will look to close out their road trip in style against the high-powered Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
It took four games, but Montreal finally suffered its first regulation loss of the trip. Saturday’s 2-0 setback against the St. Louis Blues may not have been the Canadiens’ sharpest showing, but it’s also difficult to argue they didn’t do enough to earn a better result. Still, moral victories only go so far — especially in an Eastern Conference playoff race that remains razor-thin. With a return home and a three-game homestand looming, the focus now shifts to closing out yet another solid road swing the right way.
Unlike the Canadiens, who played in the afternoon and arrived in Dallas around 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Stars have been idle since New Year’s Day. That break followed a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, part of a rare four-game skid for Glen Gulutzan’s club. Losing, however, has been the exception rather than the rule in Dallas, where the Stars sit at 25-9-7 and are tied for second in the Central Division. Facing a motivated Stars team eager to rediscover the win column, Montreal will need to be ready to weather an early push at American Airlines Center on Sunday afternoon.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 13 vs. DAL: 7-0 DAL
Jan. 4 @ DAL:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Phillip Danault’s next point will not only be his first in his second stint as a Hab, but also the 400th of his career.
Mikko Rantanen is in the midst of another strong season, with 56 points in 40 games, including 14 points over his last eight appearances. The Finn leads the Stars in scoring this year.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-STARS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Stars match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Sunday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.