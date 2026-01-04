MTL@DAL: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

It took four games, but Montreal finally suffered its first regulation loss of the trip. Saturday’s 2-0 setback against the St. Louis Blues may not have been the Canadiens’ sharpest showing, but it’s also difficult to argue they didn’t do enough to earn a better result. Still, moral victories only go so far — especially in an Eastern Conference playoff race that remains razor-thin. With a return home and a three-game homestand looming, the focus now shifts to closing out yet another solid road swing the right way.

Unlike the Canadiens, who played in the afternoon and arrived in Dallas around 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Stars have been idle since New Year’s Day. That break followed a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, part of a rare four-game skid for Glen Gulutzan’s club. Losing, however, has been the exception rather than the rule in Dallas, where the Stars sit at 25-9-7 and are tied for second in the Central Division. Facing a motivated Stars team eager to rediscover the win column, Montreal will need to be ready to weather an early push at American Airlines Center on Sunday afternoon.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 13 vs. DAL: 7-0 DAL

Jan. 4 @ DAL:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Phillip Danault’s next point will not only be his first in his second stint as a Hab, but also the 400th of his career.

Mikko Rantanen is in the midst of another strong season, with 56 points in 40 games, including 14 points over his last eight appearances. The Finn leads the Stars in scoring this year.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-STARS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Stars match up by the numbers: