Michael Hage earns bronze at 2026 WJC 

Habs prospects Hage and Koivu went head-to-head in third-place game

1920x1080WJC-EN

© Michaeline Veluvolu/IIHF

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. PAUL – Canada and Michael Hage are taking home bronze from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Canadian Habs prospect bested his 2024 NHL Draft counterpart Aatos Koivu and Finland 6-3 in Monday’s third-place game at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota.

Hage registered four assists against Finland en route to a first international medal with Team Canada. Pending the gold medal game between Sweden and Czechia, he finishes the tournament as the leading scorer with 15 points (2G, 13A) in seven games.

Koivu logged 10:45 of ice time in the loss, returning to the action after missing the last two games.

The Canadiens were represented by five prospects in Minnesota. Here’s a look at how they performed:

Michael Hage
Drafted: 2024, MTL (21st overall), 1st round
🇨🇦 Canada
GP
G
A
P
+/-
6
2
13
15
+7
Aatos Koivu
Drafted: 2024, MTL (70th overall), 3rd round
🇫🇮 Finland
GP
G
A
P
+/-
4
1
1
2
+1
Carlos Handel
Drafted: 2025, MTL (177th overall), 6th round
🇩🇪 Germany
GP
G
A
P
+/-
5
0
4
4
+1
LJ Mooney
Drafted:  2025, MTL (113th overall), 4th round
🇺🇸 USA
GP
G
A
P
+/-
5
0
3
3
-2
Mikus Vecvanags
Drafted: 2024, MTL (134th overall), 5th round
🇱🇻 Latvia
GP
W
L
T
GAA
SV%
2
0
1
0
7.98
.805

News Feed

MTL@DAL: Game recap 

MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: Game recap 

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Jan. 2

Oliver Kapanen named to Finnish Olympic roster

MTL@CAR: Game recap 

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for December

Ivan Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 1

MTL@CAR: What you need to know

Nick Suzuki named to Team Canada Olympic roster

MTL@FLA: Game recap 

MTL@FLA: What you need to know

Slafkovsky named NHL's third star of the week

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29

MTL@TBL: Game recap 

MTL@TBL: What you need to know