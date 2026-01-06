Michael Hage earns bronze at 2026 WJC 

ST. PAUL – Canada and Michael Hage are taking home bronze from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Canadian Habs prospect bested his 2024 NHL Draft counterpart Aatos Koivu and Finland 6-3 in Monday’s third-place game at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota.

Hage registered four assists against Finland en route to a first international medal with Team Canada. Pending the gold medal game between Sweden and Czechia, he finishes the tournament as the leading scorer with 15 points (2G, 13A) in seven games.

Koivu logged 10:45 of ice time in the loss, returning to the action after missing the last two games.

The Canadiens were represented by five prospects in Minnesota. Here’s a look at how they performed: