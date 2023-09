BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that defenseman Chris Wideman is out indefinitely with a back injury.

The news came as the team officially opened their training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season. On Thursday, players took to the ice for the first time following a series of medical and fitness tests the day before.

Wideman played 46 games for the Canadiens last season, recording six points while averaging 13:30 of time on ice.