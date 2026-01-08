FLA@MTL: What you need to know

Habs host Cats in second meeting of the season between both teams

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens are back in action for a second night in a row at the Bell Centre against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega

Young fans take over the Bell Centre this week as part of Family Week presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega! Here's what's in store at the arena:

  • The first 2,500 kids to enter the Bell Centre will receive a free Canadiens scarf courtesy of Kraft;
  • A Canadiens Fan Club member will help Habs public address announcer Michel Lacroix present the starting lineup;
  • Special “claymation” versions of Habs players will be featured throughout the game presentation;
  • Three lucky families will participate in an on-ice version of a popular party game at intermission;
  • A special weekday appearance by unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL!;
  • A chocolate fountain and fruit bowl concession option will be available in Section 112.

TEAM COMPARISONS

There’s no place like home, and the Canadiens were welcomed back to the Bell Centre with an electric atmosphere en route to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Habs will look to keep up the momentum as the four-game homestand continues with visits from Florida, Detroit and Vancouver. With 54 points, Montreal ranks second in the Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the Panthers started their six-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. It remains to be seen if Brad Marchand will suit up tonight. The 37-year-old forward was unable to complete Tuesday’s contest for “precautionary reasons” according to head coach Paul Maurice. The Cats are fifth in the Atlantic Division and two points out of a Wild Card spot.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 30 @ FLA: 3-2 MTL (OT)

Jan. 8 vs. FLA:

Apr. 7 vs. FLA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Named first star of the game against Calgary, Alexandre Texier is coming off a three-point performance (1G, 2A), his first in the NHL. In 21 games with the Canadiens this season, he has amassed 11 points (4G, 7A).

Sam Reinhart has five points (4G, 1A) in his last five outings. In 42 games this season, he has registered 44 points (23G, 21A) and scored a goal in the first meeting between Florida and Montreal.

BY THE NUMBERS: CATS-HABS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday but will hold a media availability with head coach Martin St-Louis around 4:00 p.m. ET. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and link-placeholder-2 to catch it, and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

