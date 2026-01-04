MTL@DAL: Game recap 

DALLAS – The Lane Hutson show continued in Dallas.

Montreal’s 21-year-old sophomore sensation buried the overtime winner to lift the Canadiens past the Stars, 4–3, at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Phillip Danault reached a milestone in the victory, recording the 400th and 401st points of his career — the latter coming off a crucial faceoff win that set up the game-winner.

Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, and Juraj Slafkovský found the back of the net in regulation, while Samuel Montembeault was sharp between the pipes, stopping 24 shots to seal the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

