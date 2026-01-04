MTL@DAL: Game recap 

Hutson scores OT winner, Danault records 400th NHL point in Habs 4-3 win over Stars

DALLAS – The Lane Hutson show continued in Dallas.

Montreal’s 21-year-old sophomore sensation buried the overtime winner to lift the Canadiens past the Stars, 4–3, at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Phillip Danault reached a milestone in the victory, recording the 400th and 401st points of his career — the latter coming off a crucial faceoff win that set up the game-winner.

Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, and Juraj Slafkovský found the back of the net in regulation, while Samuel Montembeault was sharp between the pipes, stopping 24 shots to seal the win.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 08:42 [1]-0 Gallagher (Danault, Carrier)

MTL@DAL: Gallagher scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P2 11:59 [2]-2 Kapanen (Demidov, Slafkovsky)

MTL@DAL: Kapanen scores goal against Jake Oettinger

P2 18:39 [3]-2 Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@DAL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Jake Oettinger

OT 03:40 [4]-3 Hutson (Danault)

MTL@DAL: Hutson scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Dallas goals

P1 13:53 1-[1] Bourque (Robertson, Hintz)

P2 10:14 1-[2] Johnston (Rantanen, Harley)

What’s next

Montreal returns home following Sunday’s game. They’ll open a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

