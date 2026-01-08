MTL@CGY: Game recap 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens controlled play from puck drop until the final buzzer in a tidy 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Alexandre Texier (1G, 2A) recorded his first-career three-point night and 100th career point in the win. Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen and Cole Caufield also found the back of the net against the Flames. Meanwhile, Phillip Danault collected an assist in his first game back at the Bell Centre since being reacquired by the Canadiens before Christmas.

Jacob Fowler turned aside 28 saves on Wednesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

