MTL@CGY: Game recap 

Texier records first-career three-point night in Habs dominance of Flames

20260107_CGYMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens controlled play from puck drop until the final buzzer in a tidy 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Alexandre Texier (1G, 2A) recorded his first-career three-point night and 100th career point in the win. Lane Hutson, Oliver Kapanen and Cole Caufield also found the back of the net against the Flames. Meanwhile, Phillip Danault collected an assist in his first game back at the Bell Centre since being reacquired by the Canadiens before Christmas.

Jacob Fowler turned aside 28 saves on Wednesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 03:10 0-[1] Texier (Carrier, Caufield)

CGY@MTL: Texier scores goal against Dustin Wolf

P2 07:05 0-[2] Hutson (Danault, Texier)

CGY@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Dustin Wolf

P2 08:12 0-[3] Kapanen (Slafkovsky)

Oliver Kapanen with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

P3 03:56 1-[4] Caufield (Texier, Suzuki)

CGY@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Dustin Wolf

Calgary goal

P2 17:39 [1]-3 Farabee (Sharangovich, Brzustwwicz)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the defending Stanley Cup champions at the Bell Centre on Thursday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

