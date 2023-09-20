News Feed

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Habs forward is recovering from a knee surgery in March

BROSSARD – Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that forward Christian Dvorak will miss the opening month of the 2023-24 season.

Dvorak underwent a season-ending knee surgery on March 15 at the Hospital for Special Surgeries in New York.

“There’s no setback,” Hughes said. “The surgeon wants to take this thing very cautiously and just make sure that he’s 1,000 per cent […] We don’t want to go through the cycle that we went through [last season] again. If Dvorak’s got to wait a game or two or a week or two longer to just ensure that he’s ready to return permanently, we’re going to do that.”

The 27-year-old forward recorded 10 goals and 28 points in 64 games in 2022-23, including his 200th career NHL point on Feb. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers.