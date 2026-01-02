Oliver Kapanen named to Finnish Olympic roster

Habs rookie will represent Finland at Milano Cortina 2026

5030-RS-ListeJO-Kapanen-16x9-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

RALEIGH – The Finnish Ice Hockey Association announced on Friday that Oliver Kapanen will represent Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The full 25-man roster was unveiled in the morning:

In 40 games with Montreal this season, the Canadiens rookie has registered 21 points (12G, 9A) with a +2 differential. His 12 goals are tied for most among NHL rookies so far this season, and he’s currently ranked fifth in points in the rookie scoring race.

The 22-year-old will make his Olympic debut in Italy, having already competed for Finland at several international tournaments. He most recently suited up for the senior national team at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, scoring a team-leading six goals.

At the junior level, he earned silver with Finland at the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

With Friday's announcement, Kapanen becomes the fourth Canadiens player named to an Olympic roster, following teammates Nick Suzuki (Canada), Juraj Slafkovksy (Slovakia) and Alexandre Texier (France).

