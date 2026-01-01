Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for December

The forward wins the title for the third time this season

5035-Coupe-Molson-04-Dec-1920x1080-Caufield-article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

RALEIGH – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of December.

Caufield was selected first star of the game twice (on December 3 against Winnipeg, and December 6 in Toronto) and third star once (on December 30 in Florida). In 15 games last month, the left winger scored five goals, added eight assists and led the team with 45 shots. The Mosinee, WI nativealso had an 11-game point streak (from November 15 to December 7) during which he tallied four goals and added nine helpers.

A ceremony honoring the December Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of the January 8 game against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

