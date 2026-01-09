FLA@MTL: Game recap

Texier scores hat trick in Canadiens rout of Panthers

20260108_FLAMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Alexandre Texier scored his first-career hat trick in the Canadiens’ 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

The French national batted home his third goal of the game with just 50 seconds remaining to send the hats flying in Montreal. It was the 26-year-old’s second three-point outing over his last 24 hours of work.

Speaking of three-point efforts, Oliver Kapanen recorded a goal and two assists against the Panthers, while moving into sole possession of the rookie goalscoring lead.

Noah Dobson and Juraj Slafkovsky added Montreal’s other markers.

Samuel Montembeault delivered another steady performance between the pipes, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots sent his way.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 02:57 0-[1] Dobson (Matheson, Kapanen)

FLA@MTL: Dobson scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P1 17:35 0-[2] Kapanen (Slafkovsky)

FLA@MTL: Kapanen scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P2 13:41 1-[3] Texier (Carrier, Suzuki)

FLA@MTL: Texier scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P3 07:26 1-[4] Texier (Matheson)

FLA@MTL: Texier scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

P3 17:59 2-[5] Slafkovsky (Kapanen, Hutson) - EN

Juraj Slafkovsky with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

P3 19:10 2-[6] Texier (Blais, Veleno)

FLA@MTL: Texier scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

Florida goals

P2 05:33 [1]-2 Bennett (Unassisted)

P3 11:23 [2]-4 Bennett (Rodrigues)

What’s next

Montreal’s homestand continues Saturday when they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to town. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

FLA@MTL: Roman Hamrlik at the Habs game

Postgame vs. FLA: St-Louis

Postgame vs. FLA: Suzuki

Postgame vs. FLA: Texier

Postgame vs. FLA: Carrier

Postgame vs. FLA: Montembeault

Postgame vs. FLA: Kapanen

News Feed

Adam Engstrom loaned to Laval Rocket

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@CGY: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 7

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Hughes: ‘We have a group of guys that are playing for each other; that's the most impressive thing I see’

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 6

Michael Hage earns bronze at 2026 WJC 

MTL@DAL: Game recap 

MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: Game recap 

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Updates from optional practice – Jan. 2

Oliver Kapanen named to Finnish Olympic roster

MTL@CAR: Game recap 

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for December

Ivan Demidov named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Jan. 1