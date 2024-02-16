Catching up with... Logan Mailloux

MONTREAL – Adapting to pro hockey can be hard for most players coming out of Junior.

In Logan Mailloux’s case, the first-year pro and the Laval Rocket were off to a slow start. But since December, the team has picked up steam and so has Mailloux. The 20-year-old defenseman has been dominant on the team’s blue line and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose in February.

The Canadiens content crew spoke to the 31st-overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft about his season so far, how the coaching staff and Arber Xhekaj have helped him, getting the All-Star nod, and more.

This interview was originally conducted on January 17, 2024. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and conciseness.

How have you been adapting to pro hockey?

You could say it was a slow start, for sure, but... I mean, that was kind of [the case for] everyone here and we've all been working together. It kind of sounds cliché, but we've been chipping away, and it's gotten better now. Things have turned around, so it's been pretty good so far.

What is the biggest adjustment you’ve made to adapt to the American Hockey League?

It’s just the whole game, I guess. It’s high speed and everyone makes plays. You're a step away from the NHL here, so it's very different [from Junior], for sure.

How has the coaching staff helped you so far?

The coaching staff has been great. They’ve helped my game with a lot of little things. [...] It's been a good adjustment, for sure. I think there are some things I had to learn early on, and I've implemented them into my game so far.

You were invited to the AHL All-Star Classic in February, which is an impressive accomplishment for a rookie. What does it mean to you?

It's pretty cool. I wouldn't have made it if it wasn't for all the guys here, so teammates, staff, and everyone here. I just got to say thank you to all of them.

Recently, you and Arber Xhekaj formed a D pairing with the Rocket [before Xhekaj was called back up to the Canadiens]. What was that experience like and how did he help you?

He's a hell of a player. I think we clicked well and complemented each other's games well out there, and we were making good reads off each other. So, I think I've been playing my best hockey since he's been here, for sure.

What was it like to receive a standing ovation from the crowd at Place Bell on Jan. 12? [The Rocket defeated the Manitoba Moose 5-2 and Mailloux was named the first star of the game.]

We have the best fans in the league, hands down. We almost sell out our rink for most games, so it's cool. They're always here supporting. That was a special moment for sure, to be out there and hear that. It means a lot to me.

During the postgame interview on the ice, you addressed the crowd in French, which goes a long way with fans here. How important is it for you to speak the language?

Yeah, it’s one of those things where I'm living here every day; I'm living in Quebec, everything's in French here, so all the people are French, and I want to appreciate their ways and their language here. And if that's something I can pick up and keep moving forward with, that would be cool.

What are your expectations for yourself and the Rocket from now until the end of the season?

Just keep growing my game completely; 200-foot, offensively and defensively, and making sure I'm playing the right way every game. As a team here that's what matters most. Coming down the stretch, we're above .500 now after a rough start. So, it's been nice that we worked our way back. We just need to keep going and for the playoffs now.