Catching up with... Jacob Fowler

MONTREAL – The Fisher Price was right for Jacob Fowler.

A pair of plastic wheels was Fowler’s introduction to the game of hockey and the Floridian netminder hasn’t looked back since.

The Canadiens’ content crew caught up with the Habs’ 2023 third-round pick in August to learn more about his Draft experience, the potential of playing in Montreal and the root of his confidence as a goalie.

This interview was originally conducted on August 16, 2023. Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Fowler on how he got into hockey:

I got a pair of Fisher Price plastic skates when I was around one and then pretty much just fell in love with the game going to all [my dad’s] men's league games […] I started playing forward and then I got pretty annoyed that my goalie was giving up so many goals that I was begging my parents to let me try goalie. They let me do it, but I promised them that I'd play goalie and player until I was sure of which one I wanted to pursue. Around eight or nine, I switched full time to being goalie and never looked back.

Fowler on his family’s reaction to him getting drafted to Montreal:

My phone has gone crazy, obviously. I have a lot of distant family out [in Montreal] as well. My grandfather remarried to a woman from Quebec, and she has a bunch of relatives – brothers, sisters, cousins – and they're all pretty big Habs fans […] So, it was pretty emotional, but it started to sink in a little bit more once I got up there. I’m taking French class next year, so I have a goal to learn to speak it a little bit better now.