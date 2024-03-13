Catching up with... Jacob Fowler

The 19-year-old is in his freshman year at Boston College

WEB-00-Photo_Arianne-Bergeron_Club-de-hockey-Canadien-inc.
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Fisher Price was right for Jacob Fowler.

A pair of plastic wheels was Fowler’s introduction to the game of hockey and the Floridian netminder hasn’t looked back since.

The Canadiens’ content crew caught up with the Habs’ 2023 third-round pick in August to learn more about his Draft experience, the potential of playing in Montreal and the root of his confidence as a goalie.

This interview was originally conducted on August 16, 2023. Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Fowler on how he got into hockey:

I got a pair of Fisher Price plastic skates when I was around one and then pretty much just fell in love with the game going to all [my dad’s] men's league games […] I started playing forward and then I got pretty annoyed that my goalie was giving up so many goals that I was begging my parents to let me try goalie. They let me do it, but I promised them that I'd play goalie and player until I was sure of which one I wanted to pursue. Around eight or nine, I switched full time to being goalie and never looked back.

Fowler on his family’s reaction to him getting drafted to Montreal:

My phone has gone crazy, obviously. I have a lot of distant family out [in Montreal] as well. My grandfather remarried to a woman from Quebec, and she has a bunch of relatives – brothers, sisters, cousins – and they're all pretty big Habs fans […] So, it was pretty emotional, but it started to sink in a little bit more once I got up there. I’m taking French class next year, so I have a goal to learn to speak it a little bit better now.

01 Photo courtoisie de Jacob Fowler

Fowler on wanting to play under the bright lights in Montreal:

There’s no denying that Montreal is a tough place to play. The fans are so passionate there; there’s no fanbase in the league that wants to have more success than Montreal. So, for me, I want to be a part of that. I think being a part of a hardcore fanbase is something that you grow up dreaming of as a kid. It’s hard not to want to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Fowler on explaining what he meant when he said ‘pressure is a privilege’ at the Draft:

I think when I say, “pressure is a privilege,” it's… If you didn't want the pressure, you shouldn't be playing the game. For me, if there’s that much pressure and you feel that you should be nervous, it means that you're doing the right things and that people want to see you be successful so you can bring external success back to the organization.

02-FOWLER

Fowler on the source of his confidence:

I think it just comes from all the times that I have been doubted and kind of haven't had every bounce come my way. As a goalie, you got to just control the things you can control. I don't consider myself to be cocky by any means, but you got to play the game with a little bit of confidence, a little bit of swagger and have that energy that gives confidence to your teammates in front of you, that the team is better off with you behind them and that they're going to do whatever it takes for 60 minutes to help you out.

