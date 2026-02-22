Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

MONTREAL – A busy day of hockey action awaits Habs fans on Sunday.

Following the men’s gold medal game at Milano Cortina 2026 earlier in the morning, the Bell Centre will open its doors to the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA as of 11:30 a.m.

The Canadiens are scheduled to hit the ice for warmups around 1:00 p.m., and a live broadcast of the competition will be available on YouTube closer to 1:10 p.m.

Subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube and be notified when the stream begins by clicking here.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the event: