Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Fans can stream the sold-out event live on YouTube

5007-07-CompetitionHabiletes-RS-Duel-1920x1080-en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – A busy day of hockey action awaits Habs fans on Sunday.

Following the men’s gold medal game at Milano Cortina 2026 earlier in the morning, the Bell Centre will open its doors to the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA as of 11:30 a.m.

The Canadiens are scheduled to hit the ice for warmups around 1:00 p.m., and a live broadcast of the competition will be available on YouTube closer to 1:10 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the event:

EVENT FACTS

WHEN
Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre, Montreal
DOORS
11:30 a.m.
STREAMING

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Plenty of special features await fans in-arena at the sold-out event, including:

  • No glass boards around the sides of the rink, allowing the crowd to feel closer than ever to the action. (Note that the glass behind the nets and players’ bench will remain up for crowd safety);
  • Guest host Aly Brassard will entertain the crowd and get post-skill reactions from event winners;
  • A post-event T-shirt toss by the players. Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats until the end of the event for a chance to catch a prize.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Canadiens players and special guests from the Montreal Victoire will be split into two teams to compete across five events.

Here is the order in which Team Red and Team White will go head-to-head, as well as last year’s winners in each category:

1. Fastest Skater

  • Canadiens

Kicking things off with a classic, players skate one full lap around the rink, and the skater with the fastest time wins.

2025 WINNER: Newhook (13,573s)

2. Relay Race

  • Canadiens and Victoire

A test of stickhandling, agility, and teamwork, at the whistle, players skate to the cone placed at the red line, then maneuver a puck through the obstacles to their next teammate at the blue line. The first team to have all four players cross the blue line wins.

2025 WINNERS: Team Red

3. Accuracy Shooting

  • Canadiens and Victoire

A measure of precision with the puck, players have 32 seconds to break all four targets on the net. The player to complete the challenge with the fastest time and the least number of pucks wins. If the winner goes 4-for-4, they earn a bonus point for their team.

2025 WINNERS: Matheson (12,092s), Gardiner (9,457s)

4. Hardest Shot

  • Canadiens

A showcase of pure power, players get two chances to record the hardest shot on net. The shot with the highest speed recorded wins.

2025 WINNER: Xhekaj (101.2 mph)

5. Continuous Shootout

  • Canadiens and Victoire

A last-one-standing elimination, all players from both teams take turns in a shootout until only one skater remains. Players must score to stay on the ice for another attempt, else be knocked out of the competition. The last player standing earns a point for his or her team.

2025 WINNER: Juraj Slafkovsky

All ticket proceeds from the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

