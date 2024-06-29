By the numbers: Ivan Demidov

A closer look at the career of the Canadiens' 2024 fifth-overall pick

LAS VEGAS – What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas... except Ivan Demidov.

He’s coming to Montreal!

For the second consecutive year, the Canadiens took to the stage at the NHL Draft with the fifth-overall pick in hand and this time around, general manager Kent Hughes and his team (and Céline Dion) called out Demidov’s name at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at one of the newest members of the organization by the numbers:

18 – Demidov, 18, was born on Dec. 10, 2005, in Serguiev Posad, Russia.

7 – The right-winger is the seventh player in Canadiens franchise history to be drafted in the five spot, joining David Reinbacher (2023), Carey Price (2005), Petr Svoboda (1984), Cam Connor (1974), Ray Martyniuk (1970) and Phil Myre (1966).

60 – The forward finished the 2023-24 season at the top of the scoring list for SKA St. Petersburg Jr. in the MHL, with 60 points (23G, 37A) in 30 games.

2 – Despite making nearly 25 fewer appearances than the player ahead of him, Demidov ranked second in a pair of major statistical categories in the MHL: points and assists.

192 – Demidov is listed at 6-foot, 192 lbs.

2 – The Habs’ fifth-overall pick is the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player of the MHL.

11 – The Russian wears No. 11, which he says is his lucky number.

15 – The teenager collected five points in five games en route to winning a gold medal with Russia as a 15-year-old at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

1 – Demidov has one year remaining on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL.

