Celine Dion surprises crowd, announces Demidov selection at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The stars were out in Vegas on Friday for the NHL Draft, and none were bigger than the Canadiens’ surprise guest announcer onstage at Sphere.

Five-time Grammy winner and Quebec native Celine Dion was handed the mic—a tool she’s of course no stranger to—to help make the team’s fifth-overall selection at the event.

The singer clearly knew how to work a stage after nearly two decades of Vegas residencies, adding dramatic pause for effect before calling out Ivan Demidov’s name as the newest member of the Canadiens organization.