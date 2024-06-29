Canadiens select Ivan Demidov fifth overall in 2024 NHL Draft

A native of Sergiyev Posad, Russia, Demidov was selected as the MHL’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, after posting 19-45-64 totals in 44 outings last year.

The Habs’ newest prospect most recently represented Russia on the international stage at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he collected five points (2G, 3A) in as many games, to go along with a gold medal.

The NHL Central Scouting said this about Demidov: “A two-way competitor with excellent offensive instincts and a winning attitude. A tremendous skater, excellent puck handler and passer with a great selection of shots. Not overly aggressive but does not shy away from tough situations.”

Friday marked the seventh time in franchise history and second consecutive NHL Draft that the Canadiens picked in the five spot. Previously, David Reinbacher (2023), Carey Price (2005), Petr Svoboda (1984), Cam Connor (1974), Ray Martyniuk (1970) and Phil Myre (1966) had their names called fifth-overall by Montreal.

The Canadiens are expected to make another pick in Friday’s first round. Earlier today, general manager Kent Hughes announced that the team acquired pick the 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the Canadiens 26th-overall, 57th-overall, and 198th-overall picks in this year’s draft.