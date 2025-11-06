Chara brought purpose, belief to Bruins on way to Hall of Fame, Bergeron says

Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron were synonymous with the Boston Bruins of the 2010s, the captain who was brought in to help change the direction of the franchise and the homegrown talent who stood alongside him as his alternate. They shared a defensive sensibility and a dedication to hard work, traits still cited by many in the franchise from which they have both retired. They were teammates for 14 seasons, going to the Stanley Cup Final three times and winning once, in 2011. Here, Bergeron shares his thoughts on Chara, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com:

When I returned to the Boston Bruins locker room after the summer of 2006, I was excited to get back to work, as I always was. But that year, the feeling was stronger. That summer, we signed one of the League's most dominant and respected players, Zdeno Chara, a franchise defenseman, fierce competitor and leader whose reputation of hard work, discipline and relentless preparation preceded him. Even before he stepped onto the ice, his presence gave Bruins fans something they hadn't felt in a while, hope. His acquisition meant meaningful hockey was soon coming back to Causeway Street. Once he walked into our locker room, that hope quickly turned into belief.

'Z' brought purpose with him every time he stepped into the rink. Whether it was on the ice or in the gym, nothing was done without intent. He treated his body like a temple, trained like a machine and studied the game like a perfect student. His commitment was contagious. He came to build something meaningful, to bring back a winning culture and a team-first mentality to a group that was ready to turn the page. He earned respect not just with his work ethic and discipline, but in how he treated everyone around him.

I was 21 when the big man joined the Bruins and we built a bond right away. First, with Z as my captain and mentor, I tried to learn everything I could from his preparation to his mindset. Over time, our connection grew. We complemented each other as leaders. Z was always thinking about how we could be better collectively. He would call late at night to talk through ideas. His attention to detail was next level.