Capitals edged by Bruins in 1st game since Carlson trade

Aliaksei Protas scored the lone goal for the Capitals (31-26-7), who have lost three in a row (0-3-0) after winning six of seven. Logan Thompson made 27 saves.

“He plays so good for us every night and gives us a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for,” Tom Wilson said. “It [stinks] to waste one of those performances when you can’t get it done at the other end of the rink. He shows up every night for us and gives us a chance, and he played phenomenal tonight. We’re going to need more of that down the stretch and we’re going to have to put some pucks in the net.”

During a scoreless first period, Swayman made seven saves, and Thompson stopped nine shots.

Zacha’s power-play goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the second period. He entered the zone with speed and found Pastrnak along the boards before he moved it to Charlie McAvoy, who slipped it to Zacha in front. His initial shot was stopped by Thompson, but Zacha swatted the rebound out of the air and put it under the crossbar for the goal.

“I hit it with the shaft, anything I can do to score there,” Zacha said. “It was a great play by (McAvoy) and it surprised me a little bit, too, so I just tried to shoot it and I saw the rebound in the air. It was a reflection, but it was a great play.”

Protas tied it 1-1 at 7:21. Jakob Chychrun controlled the puck around the perimeter for 12 seconds, eluding the defense and making a move before crashing the net, but Swayman made a blocker save. However, the rebound fell onto the stick of Protas, who knocked it in from the top of the crease.

“Just trying to create,” Chychrun said. “I know if I can make a move on my guy, and I knew he was pretty tired and just tried to create, and [Protas] got to a really good area and capitalized. It was a big goal for us at the time.”