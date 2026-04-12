The Sunday Read: Inside the Bruins’ Journey to the 2026 NHL Playoffs

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm remembers looking at his team’s stats just after Christmas.

The Boston Bruins were about to leave for a five-game road trip, followed by a five-game homestand. The first-year head coach knew the upcoming month could be make-or-break for his group, which had faced its fair share of adversity early on.

“We were close to .500,” Sturm said. “And all of a sudden, we took off. That was exactly that stretch. I think that, for us, was huge. After that, we found our game and our identity, and that was it.”

The B’s went on to win 11 of 14 games in January, cementing themselves in what would turn into a tightly-contested playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The growing pains had seemingly turned into a steady understanding of what the team needed to do to be successful.

​It landed the Bruins with a spot in the 2026 postseason. It is a fate that few outside the organization predicted ahead of training camp in September.

“I think based on what people were saying about us at the beginning of the year, it’s been a pretty good year for us. From the beginning, though, I don’t think we really believed what they were saying,” Casey Mittelstadt said. “We thought we had a good team, and obviously we have good leaders and really good goaltending. We like the way we are built.”

Mittelstadt, similar to the team as a whole, started to find consistency after the holidays. The 27-year-old forward was dealt to the Bruins in March 2025 at the trade deadline and had been working to find his purpose within the lineup.

While Mittelstadt had played his natural center position for most of his NHL career, Sturm decided to move him to the left wing alongside Pavel Zacha down the middle and Viktor Arvidsson on the right side. It was a new assignment for Mittelstadt, but he embraced it and has ultimately been a key contributor on one of Boston’s most productive lines this season. The trio has scored a combined 42 goals, which is a team-high.

​Pavel Zacha has had a career year with 64 points (30 goals, 34 assists). Viktor Arvidsson, who was part of a sneaky summer trade with the Edmonton Oilers, has battled with his heart on his sleeve for the B’s, while posting his sixth 20-goal season; he has 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists).

“There was a point before break – maybe January and into February a little – where everyone in the division was winning, and you couldn’t really make up ground,” Mittelstadt said. “But each night we just played, and we kept winning, too. It felt like we were controlling games, making plays, and defending well. Kept looking up and we kept winning when we had to.”