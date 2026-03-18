Bruins Recall Lukas Reichel on Emergency Basis 

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Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 18, that the team has recalled forward Lukas Reichel from Providence on an emergency basis. 

Reichel, 23, has appeared in three games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and four assists for five points. Reichel was acquired by Boston on March 6 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has skated in 147 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Rockford, totaling 49 goals and 85 assists for 134 points. Reichel has played in 188 career NHL games with Vancouver and Chicago, totaling 22 goals and 37 assists for 59 points. The Nuremberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

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