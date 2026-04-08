Hagens Reacts to Signing ELC With Bruins, ‘Means the World to Me’

BOSTON –– James Hagens had some people to call during his drive on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was making his way from Providence to Boston to sign his entry-level deal with the Bruins. It took about an hour to arrive at Warrior Ice Arena, where the papers awaited him.

“It was great, being able to talk with family. To share the moment with them – it’s something special and something you will never forget,” Hagens said. “They meant everything. Growing up, parents driving me and my siblings to practices, games, tournaments across the country and all of that. I wouldn't be here today without them. All the credit goes to them.”

Hagens – who was selected seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Draft – soon inked his signature alongside general manager Don Sweeney and assistant general manager Evan Gold. It was a benchmark Hagens had been working towards since he first tied his skates as a kid on Long Island. Now, he will make a name for himself in the new city he calls home.

“It is exciting to be able to be here. It’s a lifelong dream, and now it’s reality. You have to be super grateful and just super pumped right now,” Hagens said. “Just hopefully bring a lot of compete. Whatever they need me to do, I will be willing to do, and will do to my best ability. It’s exciting right now for me. Growing up watching the NHL, going to Bruins games from time to time – it is super cool to say that you’ll be out there.”

Hagens has spent the last few weeks in the AHL with the Providence Bruins after closing out his sophomore season at Boston College, where he finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games. Through six games in Providence, Hagens had four points (one goal, three assists).

“It was a good stepping stone for him to understand what the pro level and the game is going to demand of him, especially off puck,” Sweeney said. “I think it always starts with the player. You feel excited for the Hagens family, for James himself, the work that he has put in, and he’s earned an opportunity to start his pro career.”

Hagens is walking into a Bruins room that has put itself in playoff positioning during a grinding regular season; Boston is in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 96 points. It is a pressure-filled time of year, and Sweeney is hoping Hagens can learn from the best and, perhaps, add a spark.