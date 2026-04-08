Hagens Reacts to Signing ELC With Bruins, ‘Means the World to Me’

The 19-year-old forward was selected seventh overall by Boston in the 2025 NHL Draft

hagens cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– James Hagens had some people to call during his drive on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was making his way from Providence to Boston to sign his entry-level deal with the Bruins. It took about an hour to arrive at Warrior Ice Arena, where the papers awaited him.

“It was great, being able to talk with family. To share the moment with them – it’s something special and something you will never forget,” Hagens said. “They meant everything. Growing up, parents driving me and my siblings to practices, games, tournaments across the country and all of that. I wouldn't be here today without them. All the credit goes to them.”  

Hagens – who was selected seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Draft – soon inked his signature alongside general manager Don Sweeney and assistant general manager Evan Gold. It was a benchmark Hagens had been working towards since he first tied his skates as a kid on Long Island. Now, he will make a name for himself in the new city he calls home.

“It is exciting to be able to be here. It’s a lifelong dream, and now it’s reality. You have to be super grateful and just super pumped right now,” Hagens said. “Just hopefully bring a lot of compete. Whatever they need me to do, I will be willing to do, and will do to my best ability. It’s exciting right now for me. Growing up watching the NHL, going to Bruins games from time to time – it is super cool to say that you’ll be out there.”

Hagens has spent the last few weeks in the AHL with the Providence Bruins after closing out his sophomore season at Boston College, where he finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games. Through six games in Providence, Hagens had four points (one goal, three assists).

“It was a good stepping stone for him to understand what the pro level and the game is going to demand of him, especially off puck,” Sweeney said. “I think it always starts with the player. You feel excited for the Hagens family, for James himself, the work that he has put in, and he’s earned an opportunity to start his pro career.”

Hagens is walking into a Bruins room that has put itself in playoff positioning during a grinding regular season; Boston is in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 96 points. It is a pressure-filled time of year, and Sweeney is hoping Hagens can learn from the best and, perhaps, add a spark.

A look back at James Hagens' season at Boston College leading into his contract with the Bruins

“When he plays – that is up to Marco. But I do believe the fact that he can get on the ice now with the NHL players and recognize how they’re preparing, the stakes, how high they are. He should be appreciative of that. The talent level we’re excited about,” Sweeney said. “We’ve played 79 games. We’ve played the most in the whole league; we just completed a stretch of seven games in 11 days…These guys have put a lot of work in. So just a little bit of exuberance and youth can help in that regard.”

It is a transition period for Hagens, who said he has been focusing on being more detailed in his own zone and earning his coach’s trust. Luckily, the newcomer will have a long list of experienced teammates to help him along, like Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

“Those are guys you look up to, still to this day. To be able to play alongside them, it’s super special,” Hagens said. “You have to learn every day you’re around them, see what they do. Just help put that stuff into your own game.”

McAvoy had a similar route to Hagens. The defenseman played two seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston University, played in Providence, and then got called up to the main club for the 2016-17 playoff run.

“They appreciate the fact that [Hagens] wanted to go play games. That didn’t go unnoticed from our guys. Charlie did it a bunch of years ago, then Charlie came in and made an impact in our organization right away at the NHL level,” Sweeney said. “That remains to be seen where James is at in that regard, but our guys now know he’s an option for our coaches. If he can help us, all players react the same way – if a player can help them accomplish their goals, they’ll welcome him.”

While the contract is signed, the work has just begun for Hagens, and he embraces that. Wednesday was the first day of the rest of his career in the Black & Gold, and he’s ready to represent the organization with pride.

​“It means the world to me,” Hagens said. “I love this city. It’s one of the coolest places in the world. To be able to say you’re playing here and call it home – it’s really special.”

James Hagens talks after signing his ELC with the Bruins

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