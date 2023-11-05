Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

David Pastrnak , Matthew Poitras and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (9-1-1), who were assessed 12 penalties and allowed two power-play goals. Linus Ullmark made 35 saves.

"We thought Linus was at the top of his game because he had to make a lot of really good saves, especially on their power plays," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. "We just gave up too many glorious chances."

Van Riemsdyk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:21 of the first period. Husso saved Pastrnak’s initial shot, but he couldn't cover up the rebound, and van Riemsdyk tucked the puck in at the left post.

“We can’t give up freebies,” Lalonde said. “We’re not a good enough team to allow free goals.”

Poitras made it 2-0 at 9:28, but Raymond scored five-hole from the right circle during a power play to cut it to 2-1 at 16:20.

Jake Walman tied it 2-2 at 9:59 of the second period, beating Ullmark over his left shoulder with a one-timer from the top of the right circle with one second remaining on a power play.

Detroit went 0-for-13 with the man-advantage in its previous four games (one short-handed goal allowed).

“The power play started out really hot, but we knew it couldn’t stay that way,” Compher said. “Tonight, we had a good attack mentality.”