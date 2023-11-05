DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings ended the Boston Bruins’ season-opening 10-game point streak with a 5-4 come-from-behind win at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Score 3 goals in 3:44 span in 3rd period; Pastrnak has goal, assist in loss
"We played 20 good minutes only to find ourselves down 2-1, then played an excellent second period to find ourselves down 3-2," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "The guys kept at it, and I think we got the result we deserved."
David Perron had a goal and two assists, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher had two assists for the Red Wings (7-4-1), who had lost four of five. Ville Husso made 26 saves.
"It is only one game, but it is definitely nice to give the Bruins a loss," Perron said. "We just have to keep playing the right way and building off these games."
David Pastrnak , Matthew Poitras and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (9-1-1), who were assessed 12 penalties and allowed two power-play goals. Linus Ullmark made 35 saves.
"We thought Linus was at the top of his game because he had to make a lot of really good saves, especially on their power plays," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. "We just gave up too many glorious chances."
Van Riemsdyk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:21 of the first period. Husso saved Pastrnak’s initial shot, but he couldn't cover up the rebound, and van Riemsdyk tucked the puck in at the left post.
“We can’t give up freebies,” Lalonde said. “We’re not a good enough team to allow free goals.”
Poitras made it 2-0 at 9:28, but Raymond scored five-hole from the right circle during a power play to cut it to 2-1 at 16:20.
Jake Walman tied it 2-2 at 9:59 of the second period, beating Ullmark over his left shoulder with a one-timer from the top of the right circle with one second remaining on a power play.
Detroit went 0-for-13 with the man-advantage in its previous four games (one short-handed goal allowed).
“The power play started out really hot, but we knew it couldn’t stay that way,” Compher said. “Tonight, we had a good attack mentality.”
Charlie Coyle put the Bruins back in front 3-2 at 13:41 of the second, tapping in a return pass from Jake DeBrusk at the right post.
Detroit then rallied with three goals in a 3:44 span in the third period.
Larkin tied it 3-3 at 6:50. He took a pass from Raymond and beat Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon down the left wing before scoring short side on Ullmark.
Perron put Detroit ahead 4-3 at 8:56, scoring five-hole after he whiffed on his initial attempt in the left circle. Andrew Copp pushed it to 5-3 at 10:34 when he shot into an open net after Compher hit the crossbar.
The Red Wings lead the NHL with 20 goals in the third period this season.
Pastrnak cut it to 5-4 with a power-play goal at 14:11. However, Pastrnak (tripping at 18:32) and Coyle (holding at 18:48) each was assessed a minor penalty late in the third, denying the Bruins the chance to pull Ullmark and tie the game.
“They wanted that win and we didn’t play our best hockey in stretches,” Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “But we fought back and were still in the game at the end, even with the penalties.”