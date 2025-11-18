Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Four-Game Road Trip

Elias Lindholm is traveling with the team to the West Coast

pracroad
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are headed out West.

After an optional skate Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, the B’s took off for a four-game road trip, during which they will face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders.

Here are the main storylines and roster updates ahead of the week away.

Elias Lindholm Joins Team on Road

Elias Lindholm is traveling with the Bruins. The 30-year-old forward suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 30 against the Buffalo Sabres and has not played since; he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

While Lindholm has been skating with the team over the past few days, head coach Marco Sturm said it is unclear if the center will return to the lineup during the road trip.

“Probably like a hope, I would say. It’s one of those things where every day we are like, ‘How are you doing today?’” Sturm said. “It is a good thing that he will travel, that means we are having hope that he will maybe play at one point. But, as of right now, I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn't. It is obviously day by day.”

Lindholm logged nine points (four goals, five assists) through 13 games before getting injured. Marat Khusnutdinov has been filling in the first-line pivot position between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak in Lindholm’s absence.

New Faces Filling the Gap

With Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt both on injured reserve, the Bruins recalled Matěj Blümel and Riley Tufte from Providence on Monday. The two forwards made their season debut against the Carolina Hurricanes.​

The next-man-up mentality will be important for Boston, which will also be without Charlie McAvoy.

“He will definitely not travel, let’s put it that way,” Sturm said of McAvoy. “He is still going to be out. You will get an update later on today or tomorrow about his health condition."

Boston announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had recalled Michael Callahan from Providence to add some depth on the back end for the road trip. The Bruins will need contributions from everyone – new and old – to find success.

“It is a good test. We had a good meeting, I thought, this morning with the guys. Every team goes through like this,” Sturm said. “It is not easy, but also I think that’s a good chance to show what this team is really all about. I’m not saying wins and losses – I am looking at the character, too, we have in our room. The details we have to have, the structure we have to have. And some guys get now opportunities they were waiting for for a long time.”​

Tufte scored the lone Bruins goal on Monday in his first NHL game of the season; it marked his first tally in the Black & Gold. He skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.

Blümel was on the second line with Alex Steeves and Pavel Zacha. The 25-year-old forward – who is from Czechia – got to know countryman Zacha during training camp, and is excited to be paired with him.

“[Zacha] has got to help them,” Sturm said. “One of the reasons, a little bit, I would say, is we got him a Czech guy, too. I know it’s funny, but I think he likes him and he will take care of him. But he needs to be the main guy.”

Marco Sturm speaks to the media before the team flies out for an upcoming road trip.

Sturm Returning to Los Angeles

It is somewhat of a homecoming for Sturm, who returns to California now as an NHL head coach.

​Before joining the Bruins in June, Sturm was the head coach of the Ontario Reign, which is the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate. He also served as an assistant coach for the Kings from 2018 to 2022.​

Sturm spent time on the West Coast as a player, too. He was a first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 1996 draft; he was then traded to Boston in 2005. Sturm played 17 games for the Kings in 2010-11, too.

“I love the West Coast, I really do. I’m always in California – [was] drafted there, San Jose, that was my home for a while. I was pretty pissed when I got traded, actually, to Boston,” Sturm quipped. “But then this became my home and now my favorite city. But there is always, for me, I have a soft spot, especially going back there with San Jose and even LA. They gave me the opportunity to be where I am at today.”

Sturm’s experience as an AHL bench boss has helped prepare him for the Bruins’ current circumstances. He is used to having players in and out of the lineup, and understands what the call-ups are going through – in terms of mentality and learning the system – when they join the main club.

“I am very calm. I remember my first year in the AHL, I lost one guy, two guys – I was freaking out. But then not anymore,” Sturm said. “And I feel like I’m the same way right now because I trust the guys who are coming in. That’s why maybe I stay that calm. Somehow you have to work out with the guys coming in, and you just have to help them, have to teach them, have to help them.”

Johnny Beecher Claimed Off Waivers

Johnny Beecher was claimed off waivers by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The 24-year-old forward was a first-round pick of the Bruins in 2019 and spent just over two seasons in Boston. Beecher had one goal through six games this year, and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) through 78 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

