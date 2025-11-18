Practice Report: Bruins Prepare for Four-Game Road Trip

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are headed out West.

After an optional skate Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, the B’s took off for a four-game road trip, during which they will face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders.

Here are the main storylines and roster updates ahead of the week away.

Elias Lindholm Joins Team on Road

Elias Lindholm is traveling with the Bruins. The 30-year-old forward suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 30 against the Buffalo Sabres and has not played since; he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 8.

While Lindholm has been skating with the team over the past few days, head coach Marco Sturm said it is unclear if the center will return to the lineup during the road trip.

“Probably like a hope, I would say. It’s one of those things where every day we are like, ‘How are you doing today?’” Sturm said. “It is a good thing that he will travel, that means we are having hope that he will maybe play at one point. But, as of right now, I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn't. It is obviously day by day.”

Lindholm logged nine points (four goals, five assists) through 13 games before getting injured. Marat Khusnutdinov has been filling in the first-line pivot position between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak in Lindholm’s absence.

New Faces Filling the Gap

With Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt both on injured reserve, the Bruins recalled Matěj Blümel and Riley Tufte from Providence on Monday. The two forwards made their season debut against the Carolina Hurricanes.​

The next-man-up mentality will be important for Boston, which will also be without Charlie McAvoy.

“He will definitely not travel, let’s put it that way,” Sturm said of McAvoy. “He is still going to be out. You will get an update later on today or tomorrow about his health condition."

Boston announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had recalled Michael Callahan from Providence to add some depth on the back end for the road trip. The Bruins will need contributions from everyone – new and old – to find success.

“It is a good test. We had a good meeting, I thought, this morning with the guys. Every team goes through like this,” Sturm said. “It is not easy, but also I think that’s a good chance to show what this team is really all about. I’m not saying wins and losses – I am looking at the character, too, we have in our room. The details we have to have, the structure we have to have. And some guys get now opportunities they were waiting for for a long time.”​

Tufte scored the lone Bruins goal on Monday in his first NHL game of the season; it marked his first tally in the Black & Gold. He skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont.

Blümel was on the second line with Alex Steeves and Pavel Zacha. The 25-year-old forward – who is from Czechia – got to know countryman Zacha during training camp, and is excited to be paired with him.

“[Zacha] has got to help them,” Sturm said. “One of the reasons, a little bit, I would say, is we got him a Czech guy, too. I know it’s funny, but I think he likes him and he will take care of him. But he needs to be the main guy.”