In the System: DiPietro Standing Tall for Providence

Farinacci extends goal streak to three games; Zellers has first NCAA two-goal game

dipper
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins earned their fourth straight victory following their first and only loss of the season after a successful road trip to Cleveland and a midweek victory at home over the Wolf Pack. Boston’s AHL affiliate defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 2-1, last Friday at Rocket Arena, before a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday to conclude the road trip. The P-Bruins scored shorthanded goals in both games and both goaltenders earned the victories for their teams. Providence returned home on Wednesday and earned its second consecutive 3-2 overtime victory in a contest against Hartford.

Michael DiPietro stopped a career-high 43 shots in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Monsters, and stopped 26 of 28 in Wednesday’s win. The netminder recorded his fourth straight game allowing two goals or less, as he earned his seventh victory in seven starts this season. The Windsor, Ontario, native ranks fifth in the AHL with a .929 save percentage and boasts a 2.13 goals against average along with his perfect record.

Forward John Farinacci extended his goal scoring streak to three games, finding the back of the net in both of Providence’s victories at Cleveland last week. The forward posted four points in three games, his first four points of the season. The Red Bank, New Jersey, native netted the game-winning goal on Friday and the game-tying goal in the third period on Saturday.

Matt Poitras scored his first goal of the season, the overtime winner, in Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Cleveland. The forward ended a four-game point drought with a redirection in front of the crease for a power play tally in the extra frame, and totals seven points this season. The Whitby, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

NCAA

  • Will Zellers posted a three-point weekend in No. 8 ranked North Dakota’s two-win weekend at Nebraska-Omaha. The forward scored twice, including once on the power play, in the 7-2 victory on Friday, before recording an assist in the 4-1 win on Saturday to extend his point streak to four games. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired along with Casey Mittelstadt, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson), and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft for Charlie Coyle.
  • Mason Langenbrunner recorded two assists in Harvard’s 6-5 victory over Colgate last Saturday. Both of the defenseman’s helpers came in the opening frame of the win. The Dallas, Texas, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Cole Chandler scored twice in the Shawinigan Cataractes’ 7-3 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies last Saturday. The forward totals four goals and 11 assists in 16 QMJHL games this season. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Vashek Blanar has recorded three goals and five assists in 13 Swedish Junior Hockey League games with HV71 Jr. The defenseman has also appeared in two games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League. The Vail, Colorado, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

111425_ProspectReport
- 0.49 MB
Download 111425_ProspectReport

