In the System: DiPietro Standing Tall for Providence

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins earned their fourth straight victory following their first and only loss of the season after a successful road trip to Cleveland and a midweek victory at home over the Wolf Pack. Boston’s AHL affiliate defeated the Cleveland Monsters, 2-1, last Friday at Rocket Arena, before a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday to conclude the road trip. The P-Bruins scored shorthanded goals in both games and both goaltenders earned the victories for their teams. Providence returned home on Wednesday and earned its second consecutive 3-2 overtime victory in a contest against Hartford.

Michael DiPietro stopped a career-high 43 shots in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Monsters, and stopped 26 of 28 in Wednesday’s win. The netminder recorded his fourth straight game allowing two goals or less, as he earned his seventh victory in seven starts this season. The Windsor, Ontario, native ranks fifth in the AHL with a .929 save percentage and boasts a 2.13 goals against average along with his perfect record.