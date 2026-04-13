Practice Report: Bruins Gear Up For Regular-Season Finale

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins got right back to work.

After beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday night at Nationwide Arena, the team had an optional skate on Monday at TD Garden. The B’s will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils.

A win over the Devils can secure the first wild-card seeding in the Eastern Conference for the Bruins, who clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.​

“I think it was just important to go back to winning, first of all, to feel good again. Totally different today when we came in. Guys are happy, they’re loud,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that, for us, is very important to go into the playoffs like that. Whatever happens happens, who we are going to play – it really doesn’t matter. We want to win. We wanted to win yesterday, and we want to win tomorrow. That, I feel like, gives us the best chance to start a good playoffs.”

Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Hampus Lindholm, Tanner Jeannot and Jeremy Swayman sat out of Sunday’s game against the Blue Jackets to rest, and all hit the ice on Monday. Sturm said he expects to play most of his regulars on Tuesday, but will circle back to see how they are feeling.​

“I think it was nice. Just have a day, watch the game, get some rest,” Zacha said. “I think it was a good decision. We have to be ready for tomorrow.”​

Zacha has posted a career-high 64 points this season, including the first 30-goal year of his NHL tenure. The 29-year-old forward has remained on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Arvidsson.

“You set goals before the season, and I think that was one of my goals. I thought it was pretty far, but with how we played this year and the linemates that I had, they helped me a lot,” Zacha said. “I think everyone did their job this season to get us where we are, and I’m happy I could contribute that way, too.”