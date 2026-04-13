Practice Report: Bruins Gear Up For Regular-Season Finale

Boston will host New Jersey on Tuesday night at TD Garden

zacha prac cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins got right back to work.

After beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday night at Nationwide Arena, the team had an optional skate on Monday at TD Garden. The B’s will close out the regular season on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils.

A win over the Devils can secure the first wild-card seeding in the Eastern Conference for the Bruins, who clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.​

“I think it was just important to go back to winning, first of all, to feel good again. Totally different today when we came in. Guys are happy, they’re loud,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think that, for us, is very important to go into the playoffs like that. Whatever happens happens, who we are going to play – it really doesn’t matter. We want to win. We wanted to win yesterday, and we want to win tomorrow. That, I feel like, gives us the best chance to start a good playoffs.”

Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Hampus Lindholm, Tanner Jeannot and Jeremy Swayman sat out of Sunday’s game against the Blue Jackets to rest, and all hit the ice on Monday. Sturm said he expects to play most of his regulars on Tuesday, but will circle back to see how they are feeling.​

“I think it was nice. Just have a day, watch the game, get some rest,” Zacha said. “I think it was a good decision. We have to be ready for tomorrow.”​

Zacha has posted a career-high 64 points this season, including the first 30-goal year of his NHL tenure. The 29-year-old forward has remained on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Arvidsson.

“You set goals before the season, and I think that was one of my goals. I thought it was pretty far, but with how we played this year and the linemates that I had, they helped me a lot,” Zacha said. “I think everyone did their job this season to get us where we are, and I’m happy I could contribute that way, too.”

Sturm speaks with the media after practice at TD Garden

Zacha got to watch James Hagens’ NHL debut from above on Sunday. Hagens logged one assist and one shot through 13:08 of ice time. Sturm confirmed that Hagens would be in the lineup again for Boston against the Devils.

“He was good. He was fast; he made plays there. For his first game, I think it was good. It was great to see him having fun playing his first NHL game and having a point, too,” Zacha said. “I am happy for him. Being part of this team, it is always fun, and having a first game like [that] and a win – it was fun to watch him.”

Hagens was on the third line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. The trio has an average age of 21, establishing itself as the new “Kid Line.” Sturm sees the youth and energy as an advantage for the Bruins.

“He did excellent. He was really good. I think his linemates, I mentioned yesterday, helped him a lot,” Sturm said of Hagens. “Just being in the same age group, too. I could tell before the game, they were already [having] a good time. Everyone was very relaxed. I know Mints and Khus, they will take care of him. That’s the nice part about those young kids we have; they already take care of each other, and it’s nice to see.”

Hagens will skate in his first game at TD Garden as a Bruin on Tuesday, looking to carry on the momentum.

“I think the mood is good. It was a big win yesterday; the guys played really well, and that’s something we need to do even tomorrow. Feeling good towards the playoffs,” Zacha said. “Win tomorrow and prepare for the next step.”

Zacha speaks with the media after practice at TD Garden

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