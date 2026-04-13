Kuraly Posts Three Points, Hagens Debuts in Bruins Win Over Columbus

COLUMBUS –– The Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday night at Nationwide Arena, fueled by a five-point showing from their fourth line, and an impressive NHL debut from James Hagens.​

The Bruins, who clinched a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, sat some of their regulars. Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris, Alex Steeves and Lukas Reichel entered the lineup for Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Tanner Jeannot and Viktor Arvidsson.

The team’s depth was on full display. Sean Kuraly finished the night with three points, and Mark Kastelic and Jokiharju each had two.

“It was a great win, first of all, just without a few guys,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Guys worked extremely hard like they’ve done all year long. It was not really a surprise. Also glad some guys got rewarded today – a guy like Kasty, Joki. These guys, they put in a lot of work, so it’s nice to see.”

Former Blue Jacket Joonas Korpisalo also posted 33 saves in the victory, on the second night of a back-to-back for the B’s.​

“Credit to us, we got a lot of new guys in the lineup tonight, and everybody did their job,” Kuraly said. “We knew no one had to do any more than just their job.”

Columbus got out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Mason Marchment at 3:59, but the Bruins soon found the equalizer thanks to Kuraly, who spent the prior four seasons with the Blue Jackets.

Jokiharju rocketed one from the point, which Kastelic tipped before it knocked off of a net-front Kuraly’s boot and in at 10:31 to tie things 1-1. It was Kuraly’s sixth goal of the season; the last time the forward scored was on Feb. 26 against Columbus, too.

“We think leading up to the game, we’ve been doing the right things. After you’ve been through it so many years in a row, you know that if you do the right things, it will eventually find its way in the back of the net. Just try to treat the changes and the way the puck bounces the same, and just keep going,” Kuraly said. “Tonight felt good. Can’t sugarcoat that.”