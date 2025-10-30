Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

Korpisalo with get his second consecutive start Thursday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are looking to build off the winning momentum as they host the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at TD Garden.

Head coach Marco Sturm experimented with some new lines in the latter half of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders and is sticking with the fresh look.

Marat Khusnutdinov is skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. The 23-year-old forward is trying to make the most out of the top-six role.

“He’s such a good kid. Even when he was scratched, he was working really hard, never complains. He just waited for his opportunity,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Khusnutdinov. “I think also now playing with Lindy and Pasta, I think that gives him another jump.”

With the change, Morgan Geekie is now playing with Fraser Minten and Tanner Jeannot. Geekie leads the team with eight goals, including six in the last five games, and Sturm hopes he can add some firepower to the third line.

“I think [Minten] has been absolutely excellent for the last few weeks because of his speed, and he’s pushing, and I feel like he is going to push Geeks to another level,” Sturm said. “And Geeks can do both – he can keep up with him, but also he can lead, and he can play a grinding game.”

Thursday marks the second of four meetings between the Bruins and Sabres this season. Boston beat Buffalo 3-1 at TD Garden on Oct. 11.

“We played them not that long ago, and they’re a good team. They have a lot of skill over there, good offensive defensemen. We know what they bring to the table,” Geekie said. “I think for us, we’ve had an issue just being consistent, especially after the win. Obviously, in Ottawa, that was a tough one for us, so just knowing that feeling, having it in the back of our heads, and try to come out strong and play a full 60 minutes.”

Geekie talks ahead of BOS vs. BUF

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for the Bruins for the second consecutive game. The goaltender played on Tuesday against the New York Islanders and made 33 saves in the 5-2 win. Korpisalo has a 3.62 goals against average and a .870 save percentage through five games.
  • Mikey Eyssimont has four points in the last four games. The forward logged a goal and an assist on Tuesday. Eyssimont, who signed a two-year deal with Boston in July, is on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic, as well as the second power-play unit.
  • Hampus Lindholm is expected to play against the Sabres. The defenseman was absent from morning skate because he and his fiancée, Amanda, welcomed their firstborn daughter. Lindholm returned from a lower-body injury on Tuesday and had an assist through 19:03 of total ice time.

Opposing View

  • Buffalo fell 4-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod and Josh Dunne scored in the loss, and goaltender Alex Lyon made 35 saves in his eighth start of the season.
  • Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker are tied for most goals on the Sabres with four. Thompson is on the first line with Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich, while Zucker is on the third line with Jack Quinn, and potentially Jordan Greenway, who may make his season debut against the Bruins.
  • Michael Kesselring entered the Sabres lineup this week after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury to start the year. The defenseman, who was traded to Buffalo from Utah in June, is skating on the third pair with Bowen Byram. Kesselring was teammates with Bruin Jordan Harris at Northeastern University from 2019 to 2021, too.

Sturm addresses the media ahead of BOS vs. BUF

