Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are looking to build off the winning momentum as they host the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at TD Garden.

Head coach Marco Sturm experimented with some new lines in the latter half of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders and is sticking with the fresh look.

Marat Khusnutdinov is skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. The 23-year-old forward is trying to make the most out of the top-six role.

“He’s such a good kid. Even when he was scratched, he was working really hard, never complains. He just waited for his opportunity,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Khusnutdinov. “I think also now playing with Lindy and Pasta, I think that gives him another jump.”

With the change, Morgan Geekie is now playing with Fraser Minten and Tanner Jeannot. Geekie leads the team with eight goals, including six in the last five games, and Sturm hopes he can add some firepower to the third line.

“I think [Minten] has been absolutely excellent for the last few weeks because of his speed, and he’s pushing, and I feel like he is going to push Geeks to another level,” Sturm said. “And Geeks can do both – he can keep up with him, but also he can lead, and he can play a grinding game.”

Thursday marks the second of four meetings between the Bruins and Sabres this season. Boston beat Buffalo 3-1 at TD Garden on Oct. 11.

“We played them not that long ago, and they’re a good team. They have a lot of skill over there, good offensive defensemen. We know what they bring to the table,” Geekie said. “I think for us, we’ve had an issue just being consistent, especially after the win. Obviously, in Ottawa, that was a tough one for us, so just knowing that feeling, having it in the back of our heads, and try to come out strong and play a full 60 minutes.”