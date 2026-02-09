Bruins Prospects Battling in Beanpot, ‘It’s Really Special’

Boston University and Boston College will compete in the Beanpot final at TD Garden

beanpotcover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– A handful of Boston Bruins prospects are getting an early taste of hockey at TD Garden.

​Monday’s 73rd annual Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot Championship between the Boston University Terriers and Boston College Eagles could feature a combined seven Bruins draft picks, as they compete for the pride of the city on Causeway Street.

​“It’s such a fun tournament, and the history of it. Of course, the local kids – but even the guys – they understand once they’re at school very quickly how important it is. The faculty and the people around Conte Forum are saying good luck in the Beanpot,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “They feel the impact of it, and you want to experience that. It is something you want to hang your hat on and get one.”

​The Eagles have six Bruins draft picks on their roster this season: James Hagens (seventh overall, 2025), Will Moore (2nd round, 2025), Andre Gasseau (7th round, 2021), Dean Letourneau (1st round, 2024), Kristian Kostadinski (7th round, 2023), and Oskar Jellvik (5th round, 2021).

​Nearly all of them picked up a point in BC’s 5-1 win over Harvard in the semifinal. Hagens had three points (two goals, one assist), Letourneau had two points (one goal, one assist), Gasseau had two assists and Moore had one.

​Letourneau was the first-line center on Feb. 2 at TD Garden, while Gasseau owned the pivot position on the second line with Hagens on the left wing. Moore centered the third line, and Kostadinski was on the second defensive pair. Jellvik did not play due to injury.

​“It was a really special moment to be out there. To hear the crowd, it was great,” Hagens said of playing in the Beanpot. “It is one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to school here. Just the rich history of the Beanpot. Being able to step on that ice and be part of it, it’s really special. Just grateful to be here and be in it.”

​Hagens enters the championship matchup with six points in the last three games; he scored the Eagles’ lone goal on Friday in their 6-1 loss to the University of Vermont at Conte Forum. Hagens’ 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) through 23 games this season lead BC. Letourneau is second in points with 27 (15 goals, 12 assists).

hagens

“He’s been getting points the whole season, but I agree, he’s more impactful of late,” Brown said of Hagens. “I don’t know if his decisions are a little bit better or a little bit quicker – because he always has the puck a ton every game – it seems like whether he is on or off, he’s always going to create chances for us. But it’s been more consistent of late. I think he’s found a nice chemistry with Gasseau and [Oscar] Hemming, too, which certainly has helped in the last few games.” “He was good, but now he’s even taken it up a notch.”

​Jonathan Morello is the only Bruins prospect for BU; the 19-year-old forward was a fifth-round pick for the B’s at the 2024 NHL Draft. Morello scored in the Terriers’ 3-2 shootout win in the semifinal against Northeastern University. He stationed himself in front of the net and tipped in Charlie Trethewey’s backhanded shot for his sixth goal of the season.

​“I’m sure it’s exciting for him, knowing he’s drafted by the Boston Bruins and to play in that arena. It must be special for him. I thought he handled it really well – we saw the same of what we’ve seen from him, just a pretty consistent game,” BU head coach Jay Pandolfo said of Morello. “I’m sure it felt pretty good to get a goal, as well. He just went to the net, and usually if you go there, you can get a puck off you or shin pads or whatever it was. It was great to see him score at the Garden.”

​Morello has been centering the third line between Nick Roukounakis and Ryder Ritchie, and has a total of 12 points through 28 games in his freshman campaign.

​Pandolfo is no stranger to what it takes to be a Bruin. The Burlington, Massachusetts native started as a player development coach for the B’s in 2014-15 before becoming the team’s director of player development in 2015-16. He then spent five years as an assistant coach (2016-2021) before joining the Terriers’ staff.

“It’s been a pretty seamless transition for [Morello]. I think just the way he plays the game – he plays an honest game, he plays a simple, direct game,” Pandolfo said. “He can really skate, he’s good in the faceoff circle, he has good details to his game. He’s definitely been probably one of our three or four most consistent forwards from day one. We have a lot of trust in him. We know what we’re going to get from him every night.”

pandomorello

Monday’s Beanpot Championship is a rematch of last year’s final; the Terriers beat the Eagles 4-1 in 2025, and are looking to defend the title. It also marks the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm Ave between BU and BC, which is college hockey’s best rivalry dating back to 1918.

​Jack Parker (who was BU’s head coach for 40 years) and Jerry York (who was BC’s head coach for 28 years) will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before Monday’s game. The two Hockey Hall of Famers coached against each other 82 times, including 16 Beanpot contests.

​BU has won the most Beanpot championships of any team with 32, and BC has the second-most with 20. This year’s Beanpot will add to one of those tallies.

The battle for all the beans will commence at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at TD Garden. Northeastern and Harvard will skate in the 4:30 p.m. consolation game. Fans can watch on NESN, NHL Network and ESPN+.

