Bruins Prospects Battling in Beanpot, ‘It’s Really Special’

BOSTON –– A handful of Boston Bruins prospects are getting an early taste of hockey at TD Garden.

​Monday’s 73rd annual Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot Championship between the Boston University Terriers and Boston College Eagles could feature a combined seven Bruins draft picks, as they compete for the pride of the city on Causeway Street.

​“It’s such a fun tournament, and the history of it. Of course, the local kids – but even the guys – they understand once they’re at school very quickly how important it is. The faculty and the people around Conte Forum are saying good luck in the Beanpot,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “They feel the impact of it, and you want to experience that. It is something you want to hang your hat on and get one.”

​The Eagles have six Bruins draft picks on their roster this season: James Hagens (seventh overall, 2025), Will Moore (2nd round, 2025), Andre Gasseau (7th round, 2021), Dean Letourneau (1st round, 2024), Kristian Kostadinski (7th round, 2023), and Oskar Jellvik (5th round, 2021).

​Nearly all of them picked up a point in BC’s 5-1 win over Harvard in the semifinal. Hagens had three points (two goals, one assist), Letourneau had two points (one goal, one assist), Gasseau had two assists and Moore had one.

​Letourneau was the first-line center on Feb. 2 at TD Garden, while Gasseau owned the pivot position on the second line with Hagens on the left wing. Moore centered the third line, and Kostadinski was on the second defensive pair. Jellvik did not play due to injury.

​“It was a really special moment to be out there. To hear the crowd, it was great,” Hagens said of playing in the Beanpot. “It is one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to school here. Just the rich history of the Beanpot. Being able to step on that ice and be part of it, it’s really special. Just grateful to be here and be in it.”

​Hagens enters the championship matchup with six points in the last three games; he scored the Eagles’ lone goal on Friday in their 6-1 loss to the University of Vermont at Conte Forum. Hagens’ 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) through 23 games this season lead BC. Letourneau is second in points with 27 (15 goals, 12 assists).