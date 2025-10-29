Bruins Mount Comeback Against Islanders: ‘Our Mindset Was There’

BOSTON –– David Pastrnak knew the team had more to give after the first period.

While the Boston Bruins trailed the New York Islanders 2-0 on Tuesday at TD Garden, there was a strong belief up and down the lineup that a comeback was brewing. The B’s were right, and five unanswered goals in the ensuing 40 minutes earned them a 5-2 victory.

“You could feel the energy in the room after the first that we know we can still win this game,” Pastrnak said. “The positivity after the first period was great. Not a surprise that we came up with the win because our mindset was there, and focus today.”

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri put the Islanders up 2-0 in the first, but the Bruins came charging into the middle frame and snatched the lead by the third with three goals in under four minutes.​

Elias Lindholm started things off with his fourth power-play goal of the season, which is a team-high. Pavel Zacha pushed the puck up to Lindholm in the right circle, where he one-timed it past Ilya Sorokin to make it 2-1 at 3:57.

Pastrnak soon found the 2-2 equalizer. Hampus Lindholm faked a shot and instead dished it over to Pastrnak, who wired it home at 6:49 for his sixth goal of the year. Lindholm’s assist on the play marked his first point of the season. The defenseman returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

“I am looking ahead. Body feels good and big win for the boys tonight,” Lindholm said. “I think we showed we can score goals in this league. That hasn’t been the problem. I think it’s keeping the puck out of the net. Tonight, we did a way better job protecting the house.”​

Lindholm finished the game with one point, one shot and two blocks through 19:03 of ice time while skating on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.