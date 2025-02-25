Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Wahlstrom, Koepke back in for Brazeau and Tufte up front

COYLE
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins’ three-game homestand continues with a matchup against Atlantic Division rival Toronto on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston, which has lost three straight games dating back to before the 4 Nations break, will have a different look up front as Cole Koepke and Oliver Wahlstrom sub in for Justin Brazeau and Riley Tufte.

“We’ve got to inject some speed into our lineup tonight against Toronto. Fast team. We want to get some pace back into our game a little bit more here so [Koepke] can provide that,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco.

“There’s been a number of guys that have been in and out of the lineup in our bottom six at times,” added Sacco. “Just more consistency in [Wahlstrom’s] game is what we expect from him. Using his speed, effective on the forecheck, reloading, making sure that when he’s on that line they’re hard to play against”

Wahlstrom, who sat out Saturday’s loss to Anaheim as a healthy scratch, said he is focused on his speed and skating as areas for improvement to remain a consistent presence in the Bruins’ lineup.

“Just working on my skating, my speed, try to get that shot off as best I can and find those openings,” said Wahlstrom, who will skate alongside Trent Frederic and Matt Poitras on Boston’s third line. “Potsy’s a really good playmaker, a good skater, Freddy’s good down low. I think we’ve just got to grind down low and find some areas to get the shot off.”

Sacco did not announce a starting goalie, though Jeremy Swayman was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he is likely to get the start between the pipes.

Sacco talks before Boston plays Toronto on Tuesday

Opposing View

The Maple Leafs (35-20-2, 72 points) enter Tuesday night’s contest as winers of two straight and sit atop the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers. Mitch Marner (16 goals, 55 assists) paces the club with 17 points in 56 games, while William Nylander leads the team with 33 goals and ranks second with 58 points.

John Tavares (22-26—48), Auston Matthews (21-26—47), and Matthew Knies (21-15—36) round out the team’s top five scorers.

Joseph Woll has taken the majority of the starts in goal with a 20-11-0 record, 2.63 goals against average, and .910 save percentage.

“I’m excited, should be a good game,” said Wahlstrom. “Toronto plays a fast, skilled game. We’ve just got to get to our game early and stick to it…play predictable, play the style that we normally play. It’s coming down to crunch time now. I think every period is important right now.”

Wahlstrom meets with the media ahead of BOS vs. TOR

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Oliver Wahlstrom

Cole Koepke – Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Michael Callahan – Parker Wotherspoon

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Poitras talks with the media before BOS vs. TOR

News Feed

Comeback Falls Short as Bruins Return from Break Ends with OT Loss to Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Marchand: 4 Nations ‘Means A Little More’ Being in Boston 

Bruins Thinking of McAvoy as Team Gears Up for Weekend Return 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 19

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy | Feb. 18

4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston 'phenomenal' experience

USA National Team Development Program has 'become like a factory'

Prospects Report: A Look Back at the P-Bruins' First Half

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras and Michael Callahan to Providence

Marchand 'so grateful' to represent Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Bruins Fall to Vegas in Final Game Before 4 Nations Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Pastrnak Extends Point Streak, But Bruins Fall to Rangers

McAvoy has 'goose bumps' at chance to be leader for Team USA at 4 Nations

Swayman Makes 34 Saves as Bruins Shut Out Wild

Bruins Activate Mark Kastelic; Assign Vinni Lettieri to Providence  