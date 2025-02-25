Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON – The Bruins’ three-game homestand continues with a matchup against Atlantic Division rival Toronto on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston, which has lost three straight games dating back to before the 4 Nations break, will have a different look up front as Cole Koepke and Oliver Wahlstrom sub in for Justin Brazeau and Riley Tufte.

“We’ve got to inject some speed into our lineup tonight against Toronto. Fast team. We want to get some pace back into our game a little bit more here so [Koepke] can provide that,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco.

“There’s been a number of guys that have been in and out of the lineup in our bottom six at times,” added Sacco. “Just more consistency in [Wahlstrom’s] game is what we expect from him. Using his speed, effective on the forecheck, reloading, making sure that when he’s on that line they’re hard to play against”

Wahlstrom, who sat out Saturday’s loss to Anaheim as a healthy scratch, said he is focused on his speed and skating as areas for improvement to remain a consistent presence in the Bruins’ lineup.

“Just working on my skating, my speed, try to get that shot off as best I can and find those openings,” said Wahlstrom, who will skate alongside Trent Frederic and Matt Poitras on Boston’s third line. “Potsy’s a really good playmaker, a good skater, Freddy’s good down low. I think we’ve just got to grind down low and find some areas to get the shot off.”

Sacco did not announce a starting goalie, though Jeremy Swayman was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he is likely to get the start between the pipes.