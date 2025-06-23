Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei to Two-Year Contract Extension

Lohrei
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 23, that the team has signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual cap hit of $3.2 million.

Lohrei, 24, appeared in 77 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, recording five goals and 28 assists for 33 points. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman has skated in 118 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling nine goals and 37 assists for 46 points. Among active Boston skaters last season, Lohrei ranked second in power play points (16), fourth in assists and fifth in points. He also led Boston defensemen in assists, points and power play points while averaging 19:32 time on ice per game.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

