Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Lindholm is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game at TD Garden

hampusneedtoknow
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are getting reinforcements on the back end ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.​

Hampus Lindholm will be back in the lineup for the 7:15 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden after missing the last five games due to a lower-body injury. Lindholm was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday, and Michael Callahan was assigned back to Providence.

“He’s a really good defenseman, we saw when he was in the lineup. We missed him,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re excited to have him back.”

Lindholm will return to the second pair with Andrew Peeke, as well as the second power-play unit. The 31-year-old alternate captain averaged 15:04 of ice time in his first three games of the year.

Boston is looking for a bounce-back performance against the Islanders after falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

“I think we all should feel embarrassed by what happened yesterday,” Sturm said. “I’m not going to sit here and just move on through the next one. I’m a competitor; my guys in my room are very competitive. We all take a lot of pride in games like that. We just want to be better and show a response today.”

Sturm talks with the media before BOS vs. NYI

Wait, There’s More

  • Jonathan Aspirot was recalled from Providence on Sunday and will play his first NHL game on Tuesday. The defenseman signed a one-year deal with Boston in July and has three points (one goal, two assists) through five games in the AHL this season. Aspirot is expected to skate on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju.
  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks, making 23 saves. Korpisalo has a 4.03 goals against average and .845 save percentage through four games this year.
  • Morgan Geekie enters Tuesday’s matchup on a four-game point streak. The forward has scored five goals in four games and has a total of seven on the season, which leads the Bruins. Geekie remains on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has the most points for Boston with 13 (five goals, eight assists) through 11 games.

Opposing View

  • The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Trevor Zegras scored twice and Christian Dvorak also had a goal. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin had 23 saves on 26 shots.
  • Bo Horvat leads New York with nine points (five goals, four assists) through eight games. The forward enters the first line between Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman, and is also on the first power-play unit. Horvat has two goals on the man advantage.
  • Matthew Schaefer, the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is skating on the second pair with Scott Mayfield. The 18-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists), which leads all defensemen on the Islanders. Schaefer is used on the penalty kill, too.

