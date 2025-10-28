Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are getting reinforcements on the back end ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.​

Hampus Lindholm will be back in the lineup for the 7:15 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden after missing the last five games due to a lower-body injury. Lindholm was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday, and Michael Callahan was assigned back to Providence.

“He’s a really good defenseman, we saw when he was in the lineup. We missed him,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We’re excited to have him back.”

Lindholm will return to the second pair with Andrew Peeke, as well as the second power-play unit. The 31-year-old alternate captain averaged 15:04 of ice time in his first three games of the year.

Boston is looking for a bounce-back performance against the Islanders after falling 7-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

“I think we all should feel embarrassed by what happened yesterday,” Sturm said. “I’m not going to sit here and just move on through the next one. I’m a competitor; my guys in my room are very competitive. We all take a lot of pride in games like that. We just want to be better and show a response today.”