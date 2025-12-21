Need to Know: Bruins vs. Senators 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have no time to dwell on the past.​

After falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, the team has the chance to get back in the win column as it hosts the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Sunday for the second game of a back-to-back.

“That’s the beauty of shootouts – you should be happy with a point. But, when you win, everything is great, and when you [don’t] win in the shootout, it feels like a loss,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Got to learn from it, and today’s another chance to get back at it. That’s a good thing.”

Sunday’s matchup marks the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the Atlantic Division squads. Ottawa has won two of the three games it has played against Boston this year. The B’s beat the Senators 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 6.

“Me personally, I think it’s one of the better teams in the league, honestly. The one we played against – they always give us a hard time,” Sturm said. “They have some grit, they have speed, they have a really good power play; one of the best power plays. We are going to have our hands full tonight.”