Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm; Assign Michael Callahan to Providence

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has added defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the active roster and assigned defenseman Michael Callahan to Providence.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 765 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 73 goals and 240 assists for 313 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has also skated in four games with Providence this season. Callahan has played in 189 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.