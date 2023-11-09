News Feed

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Boston back at home as Forbort eyes return to the lineup

forbs
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – After a two-game road trip, the Bruins are back at TD Garden on Thursday night for a brief pitstop to host the New York Islanders before heading back out of town this weekend. The Islanders (5-3-3, 13 points) sit one point back of Toronto for the East’s second wild card spot.

“They're playing a lot more aggressively offensively, which I think has made them better offensively,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “They're giving up a little bit more, but they're still a really good defensive team.”

Defenseman Noah Dobson leads the Islanders with 11 points in 11 games, while his four goals are tied with Bo Horvat – who is day-to-day with an injury – for second on the team. Brock Nelson paces the Isles with five goals.

Here’s everything else you need to know for the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Forbort Probable to Return

After missing the last three games due to injury, Derek Forbort is “probable” to be back in the lineup on Thursday night, according to Montgomery.

“We will see in warmups,” said Montgomery. “That's the last hurdle but we think he's going to be a go.”

The blue liner has been battling an ailment since early in training camp and also sat out the B’s win in Chicago a couple of weeks ago due to the same injury.

“We took the time this time,” said Montgomery. “It's been something that's been nagging him, to be honest, since like the third day of camp…he missed a game in Chicago, same reason. And we thought that time might [help]. But this is a little bit longer. It's about three or four days longer, so we're hoping that we don't have it occur again.”

Forbort’s return will, no doubt, be a boost for the B’s blue line, which is still without Charlie McAvoy (suspension) and Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury).

"He's just such a presence out there, probably one of the biggest parts of our PK,” said Brad Marchand. “Just a really hard guy to play against, very responsible. Any time you get a guy like that back, it's a big lift."

Before Thursday’s morning skate, both Milan Lucic (foot) and Grzelcyk took the ice as they begin to progress toward a return. Lucic has not played since Oct. 21 in Los Angeles, while Grzelcyk has been out the last three games.

McAvoy Loses Appeal

The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday night that McAvoy was not successful in his appeal to lessen his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson late last month. As such, Boston’s alternate captain will not be eligible to return to the lineup until Saturday night in Montreal.

“What we were hoping for was just to get it reduced,” said McAvoy. “I understand the need for discipline there and I take responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake on the play. But really, the way that we understood it…sort of the way that it was explained to us by George [Parros] and Player Safety was that this is a Rule 48 suspension.

“Head contact, those start at two games and then you have two factors after that, so that's injury and history. There's no injury on the play and I have a history [having been suspended for Game 1 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final], so two plus one is three. It's not four. But I guess there's not really anything you can do about it.”

Despite being disappointed by the ruling, McAvoy was appreciative of commissioner Gary Bettman taking the time to hear his argument.

“I thought I had a good chance…they seemed very receptive to what we had and our arguments, which I felt really good about,” said McAvoy. “I thought we made some really good points. I think there was times when we were really coming across and what we had made a lot of sense. I mean, we brought comparables to the table that are the exact same thing, guys that have history…ones that had injuries on the play that were rule 48 that had three games and not four, so sort of seemed like a new standard to us that they're trying to get across.

“At the end of the day…I'm grateful for them taking the time to listen to me and give me a chance at that. I think it's certainly a difficult position for them to be put in. They have to acknowledge that player safety made a mistake if they're ever going to appeal anything. And that's their team, so it's certainly a difficult position.

“I'm not sure if it's really…I don't want to say winnable. I mean, it sort of seemed like that in a way…I was really appreciative of them being receptive and respectful and give me the opportunity to sort of speak my truth.”

McAvoy added that he is not focused on changing his approach and is aiming to continue to play his hard and physical style, though he does have to be mindful of avoiding any further discipline.

“I just want to get back on the ice and play hockey, you know?” said McAvoy. “But it's certainly something to think about. I've played a lot of games…almost 400 games since my first suspension. And I throw hits every single game…within my character, I think I've established myself as someone who can play a physical style and do it clean.

“I made a mistake. The game moves fast. I asked for forgiveness and I was forgiven. I spoke to Oliver. I made a mistake. But I mean, I think you can put a sort of a montage together…I feel like I play the game hard, but I play it respectfully.”

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen – Matt Poitras – Jake DeBrusk

Patrick Brown – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen**

DEFENSEMEN**

Hampus Lindholm – Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman